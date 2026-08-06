Supreme Court Sees Hope For Settlement In Sunjay Kapur Family Feud, Extends Mediation Till November
The SC bench directed the RK Family Trust to bear the mediator's fees, stating that there should be "no further debate" on the payment issue.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 6, 2026 at 3:13 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday voiced optimism that the bitter inheritance battle within the family of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur could be resolved through mediation, noting that talks between the feuding parties are progressing quite satisfactorily.
After the matter came up before a bench led by Justice J B Pardiwala, it reviewed an interim report submitted by former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who is serving as the court-appointed mediator in the matter.
The bench, after examining the report, orally observed that it is "very much hopeful" that the dispute would culminate in an amicable settlement.
The bench said the report seems to be positive and told both sides, "You are heading towards a happy resolution."
The bench said it has taken note of the fact that so far, six sessions of mediation have been conducted and the mediator had interacted with all family members.
The bench said, "We are happy to note that the mediation proceedings went on quite satisfactorily, with the parties concerned cooperating."
The bench said the parties engaged in detailed discussions regarding their claims and entitlements, which it hoped would crystallise into a holistic settlement. "We allow the mediator to hold mediation till a further time of November 2," said the bench, adding that it is hopeful that with the cooperation of the parties, the dispute would get resolved amicably.
The bench asked the parties to participate in mediation with an open mind rather than getting drawn into protracted litigation that could last for years and years.
The bench said if mediation fails, it would allow both sides to proceed in accordance with the law, adding, "But let that day not come."
Settling the issue of mediation expenses, the bench directed the RK Family Trust to bear the mediator's fees, adding that there should be "no further debate" on the payment issue.
In May, the apex court had ordered the mediation process after it concluded that the family dispute had the potential to become prolonged litigation. The court had taken note of Rani Kapur's advanced age and held that an amicable resolution through mediation would be in the best interests of all parties.
The dispute centres around the control and inheritance of assets reportedly worth around Rs 30,000 crore, involving Sunjay Kapur's 80-year-old mother, Rani Kapur, and his third wife, Priya Kapur. The legal battle pertains to claims over the family's wealth and interests linked to the RK Family Trust following the industrialist's demise. Late Sunjay Kapur was the ex-husband of Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor.
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