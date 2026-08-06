ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Sees Hope For Settlement In Sunjay Kapur Family Feud, Extends Mediation Till November

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday voiced optimism that the bitter inheritance battle within the family of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur could be resolved through mediation, noting that talks between the feuding parties are progressing quite satisfactorily.

After the matter came up before a bench led by Justice J B Pardiwala, it reviewed an interim report submitted by former Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, who is serving as the court-appointed mediator in the matter.

The bench, after examining the report, orally observed that it is "very much hopeful" that the dispute would culminate in an amicable settlement.

The bench said the report seems to be positive and told both sides, "You are heading towards a happy resolution."

The bench said it has taken note of the fact that so far, six sessions of mediation have been conducted and the mediator had interacted with all family members.

The bench said, "We are happy to note that the mediation proceedings went on quite satisfactorily, with the parties concerned cooperating."