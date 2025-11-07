ETV Bharat / bharat

'No Appointment Of Regular DGP': SC Seeks TN Government's Response On Plea For Contempt Action

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Tamil Nadu government on a plea for contempt action for the non-compliance of its earlier orders and appointing an acting director general of police (DGP) in the state.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. The bench issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu government and sought its reply on the contempt plea filed by Kishore Krishnaswamy in three weeks.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner, said the court passed an order in another matter on September 8, directing the state to forthwith appoint a regular DGP from the recommendations made by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The plea said that according to the court's orders in the Prakash Singh case, passed on September 22, 2006 and July 3, 2018, the concept of an acting DGP is foreign and unknown to the law. The plea contended that the incumbent acting-DGP has been "handpicked by the current political dispensation to suit their political convenience and to protect their interests in the upcoming Tamil Nadu state Assembly election due in May 2026".