SC Seeks Response Of 17 States On MHA's Proposal To Set Up Special NIA Courts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued notices to 17 states, including Delhi, Gujarat and Maharashtra, to ensure the setting up of special NIA courts in states where 10 or more cases are pending trial under anti-terror laws.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant sought responses from the states after the Union home ministry submitted a comprehensive status report, saying it has mooted a proposal to set up special courts in states where 10 or more cases probed by the National Investigation Agency are pending trial.

The bench, also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria, took note of the submissions of Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has finalised norms to provide financial assistance for these special courts.

According to the MHA report, the Centre will provide a one-time grant of Rs 1 crore for non-recurring expenditure and Rs 1 crore per annum for recurring expenditure for each exclusive special court. These funds will cover infrastructure renovation, IT equipment, vehicles, and staff salaries, the report said.

Taking note of the submissions, the bench asked the chief secretaries of the 17 states to respond within three weeks to the report to formalise the setting up of the special courts to ensure speedy trial and justice in such cases. It said a delay in trial leads to injustice if an accused is acquitted after a prolonged trial. The law officer also said that 16 special courts under different special laws are being established at the Rouse Avenue Court Complex in the national capital.