Supreme Court Seeks Replies From Congress, AAP On Traders' Plea Against Protest
The bench observed that competing fundamental rights—the right to protest and the right to conduct business—must be balanced.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 18, 2026 at 4:38 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought replies from the Congress, AAP, AISA and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on an amended plea claiming that protests at Ramlila Maidan have come at the cost of traders' right to carry on business.
On November 3, the apex court asked the Delhi Kirana Committee and the Delhi Iron and Hardware Merchant Association to make these agitating outfits parties to the petition.
During the festival season, the traders' bodies sought a halt on protests at central Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, saying such sites cannot be occupied for "all times to come."
Today, the matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench noted the amended plea and submissions made by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the traders’ bodies. Rohatgi raised concerns over protests disrupting business activities in and around wholesale markets near Ramlila Maidan.
After briefly hearing submissions from Rohatgi, the bench decided to issue notices to the parties. The bench also issued notices to the Centre, the Delhi government and the Delhi Police Commissioner.
The bench said it would hear the traders’ plea and petitions asserting the right to protest on November 27. The bench also said that competing fundamental rights—the right to protest and the right to conduct business—must be balanced. The bench said that it would notify hearing dates for separate categories of cases related to recent protests in Delhi and elsewhere.
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