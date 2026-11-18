ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Seeks Replies From Congress, AAP On Traders' Plea Against Protest

File photo of Ramlila Maidan ( ETV Bharat )

By Sumit Saxena 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought replies from the Congress, AAP, AISA and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on an amended plea claiming that protests at Ramlila Maidan have come at the cost of traders' right to carry on business.

On November 3, the apex court asked the Delhi Kirana Committee and the Delhi Iron and Hardware Merchant Association to make these agitating outfits parties to the petition.

During the festival season, the traders' bodies sought a halt on protests at central Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, saying such sites cannot be occupied for "all times to come." Today, the matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. The bench noted the amended plea and submissions made by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the traders’ bodies. Rohatgi raised concerns over protests disrupting business activities in and around wholesale markets near Ramlila Maidan.