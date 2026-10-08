ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Seeks Punjab Govt's Proposal On Land For Compensatory Afforestation

FILE - Vehicles ply on the road amid a thick layer of smog along the Chandigarh Highway in Patiala on Saturday, November 15, 2025. ( IANS )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Punjab government to submit a proposal for providing adequate land for compensatory afforestation in areas where land is required by the NHAI for road construction.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The bench expressed discontent over the reduction of forest cover in Punjab and the lack of implementation of the afforestation plan. Mehta said the high court issued a continuing mandamus restraining tree felling in Punjab, which is creating problems for public road construction, and public projects are stalled due to the high court’s direction. Mehta said there cannot be a continuing mandamus and added, “We are bound by a statutory requirement for compensatory afforestation.” Mehta said felling trees is mandatory, and Punjab is a border state where some roads must be constructed for strategic purposes.