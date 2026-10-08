Supreme Court Seeks Punjab Govt's Proposal On Land For Compensatory Afforestation
The apex court expressed discontent over the reduction of forest cover in Punjab and the lack of implementation of the afforestation plan.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 8, 2026 at 6:45 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Punjab government to submit a proposal for providing adequate land for compensatory afforestation in areas where land is required by the NHAI for road construction.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).
The bench expressed discontent over the reduction of forest cover in Punjab and the lack of implementation of the afforestation plan.
Mehta said the high court issued a continuing mandamus restraining tree felling in Punjab, which is creating problems for public road construction, and public projects are stalled due to the high court’s direction.
Mehta said there cannot be a continuing mandamus and added, “We are bound by a statutory requirement for compensatory afforestation.”
Mehta said felling trees is mandatory, and Punjab is a border state where some roads must be constructed for strategic purposes.
The bench queried the allocation of land for compensatory afforestation within five km of the area where trees are felled.
Mehta said sometimes the land is allocated, sometimes it is not and sometimes it cannot be allocated within a five km radius but trees are being planted.
After hearing submissions, the bench directed the Punjab government to submit a proposal for providing adequate land for compensatory afforestation where land is required for road construction.
The bench directed the NHAI to serve the petition copy to the Punjab government and sought the state’s response.
On December 24, 2025, the High Court had voiced its concern over the depleting forest cover in Punjab and stayed the felling of trees for projects and other activities, an order which was modified from time to time.
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