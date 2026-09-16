Supreme Court Seeks Maharashtra And Others Reply On Plea To Fell Trees For Project In Mumbai's Film City
Senior advocate Dhruv Mehta contended that the project is inside the Film City and does not fall under the Aarey forest.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 16, 2026 at 5:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Maharashtra government and others on a plea to fell and transplant trees for building a proposed institute of creative technology at Mumbai’s Film City.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
The bench was informed by senior advocate Dhruv Mehta that all statutory permissions and the environmental clearance for the proposed construction have been obtained by the project proponent. The senior counsel contended that the project is inside the Film City and does not fall under the Aarey forest.
It was submitted before the bench that, as a matter of abundant caution, the project proponent has come to the top court to seek its nod due to its January 2025 order.
In January 2025, a bench led by Justice A S Oka, since retired, directed the tree authority of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) not to allow any further tree felling in Mumbai's Aarey colony without its permission. During the hearing, Mehta said the Centre and others want to construct the National Centre of Excellence for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality in the Film City.
The bench was informed that 124 trees have to be felled and 333 transplanted for the project, and compensatory afforestation will be undertaken in accordance with the norms. It was argued that more than 5,000 trees have been planted through the Maharashtra Forest Development Corporation.
The bench emphasized maintaining a balance between development and preservation of trees. "After all, it is a project of eminent national importance," the bench observed. The bench asked the state government and others, including NGO Vanshakti, which moved the Bombay High Court on the Aarey forest issue, to respond to the plea within two weeks.
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