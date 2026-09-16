ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Seeks Maharashtra And Others Reply On Plea To Fell Trees For Project In Mumbai's Film City

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday sought responses from the Maharashtra government and others on a plea to fell and transplant trees for building a proposed institute of creative technology at Mumbai’s Film City.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The bench was informed by senior advocate Dhruv Mehta that all statutory permissions and the environmental clearance for the proposed construction have been obtained by the project proponent. The senior counsel contended that the project is inside the Film City and does not fall under the Aarey forest.

It was submitted before the bench that, as a matter of abundant caution, the project proponent has come to the top court to seek its nod due to its January 2025 order.