ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Seeks Lok Sabha Speaker’s Response on Shiv Sena UBT MPs Merger Row

New Delhi: New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice on a plea by the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party, challenging the decision of the Lok Sabha Speaker to recognise the merger of six of its MPs with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

The petition filed by Arvind Ganpat Sawant, leader of the Uddhav Sena was heard by a bench comprising justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe. The respondents in Sawant’s plea are the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Joint Secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat, and the six MPs in question.

During the hearing, senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, representing the petitioner, argued that the matter concerns the party affiliation of six Shiv Sena MPs and drew the court’s attention to a circular regarding the Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha revised party position in the 18th Lok Sabha.

The counsel submitted that the party position was issued and signed by a joint secretary.

The counsel told the court his client was not even aware whether the Speaker had passed an order or not. “The Shiv Sena(referring to the Shinde’s party) originally had seven MPs. Now, six MPs are added to this tally, making it 13. I had nine MPs, which was reduced to three,” Kamat submitted.

The senior counsel said the question is whether the unilateral decision of six MPs from Shiv Sena (UBT) to merge with the rival political party has been accepted.

At this juncture, the bench asked, “Is there an order accepting the merger? There is no such order.”

After hearing Kamat’s submissions, the bench issued notice on the plea. Kamat further argued that this whole thing has been orchestrated only for the Parliament session and urged the bench to hear the matter next week. The bench said it will hear the matter after two weeks. Kamat urged the bench to hear the matter on interim relief sought by the petitioner after two weeks.

The petition filed by advocate Nishanth Patil strongly objects to the July 18 circular issued by the Joint Secretary of the Lok Sabha Secretariat, which validated the unilateral “merger” claimed by the six MPs — Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Sanjay Bandu Jadhav, Sanjay Deshmukh, and Sanjay Dina Patil — with the Shinde group.