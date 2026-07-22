Supreme Court Seeks Lok Sabha Speaker’s Response on Shiv Sena UBT MPs Merger Row
The top court sought the Lok Sabha Speaker’s response on Shiv Sena UBT MP's merger with the Shiva Sena, which is led by Eknath Shinde.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 22, 2026 at 12:33 PM IST
New Delhi: New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice on a plea by the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party, challenging the decision of the Lok Sabha Speaker to recognise the merger of six of its MPs with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.
The petition filed by Arvind Ganpat Sawant, leader of the Uddhav Sena was heard by a bench comprising justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe. The respondents in Sawant’s plea are the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Joint Secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat, and the six MPs in question.
During the hearing, senior advocate Devadatt Kamat, representing the petitioner, argued that the matter concerns the party affiliation of six Shiv Sena MPs and drew the court’s attention to a circular regarding the Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha revised party position in the 18th Lok Sabha.
The counsel submitted that the party position was issued and signed by a joint secretary.
The counsel told the court his client was not even aware whether the Speaker had passed an order or not. “The Shiv Sena(referring to the Shinde’s party) originally had seven MPs. Now, six MPs are added to this tally, making it 13. I had nine MPs, which was reduced to three,” Kamat submitted.
The senior counsel said the question is whether the unilateral decision of six MPs from Shiv Sena (UBT) to merge with the rival political party has been accepted.
At this juncture, the bench asked, “Is there an order accepting the merger? There is no such order.”
After hearing Kamat’s submissions, the bench issued notice on the plea. Kamat further argued that this whole thing has been orchestrated only for the Parliament session and urged the bench to hear the matter next week. The bench said it will hear the matter after two weeks. Kamat urged the bench to hear the matter on interim relief sought by the petitioner after two weeks.
The petition filed by advocate Nishanth Patil strongly objects to the July 18 circular issued by the Joint Secretary of the Lok Sabha Secretariat, which validated the unilateral “merger” claimed by the six MPs — Bhausaheb Wakchaure, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar, Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Sanjay Bandu Jadhav, Sanjay Deshmukh, and Sanjay Dina Patil — with the Shinde group.
The plea said the petitioner is constrained to move before the apex court in its extraordinary jurisdiction under Article 32 of the Constitution, to challenge the ex-facie unconstitutional, illegal, and perverse circular dated June 18, issued by the Joint Secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat (Respondent No. 2).
“The impugned circular purports to recognise/validate the acts of six Members of Parliament (MPs), who have unilaterally without the consent / approval / permission of their parent political party [Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)] have sought to ‘merge’ themselves with a rival political party, namely Shiv Sena led by Sh. Eknath Shinde”, said the plea.
The plea submitted that the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) political party has 20 MLAs, 6 MLCs, 9 Lok Sabha MPs, and 1 Rajya Sabha MP. It added that the impugned circular reduces the number of MPs belonging to Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) by six while increasing the number of MPs belonging to the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde by six.
The plea submitted that the impugned circular amounts to constitutional hara-kiri and weakens the very foundation of parliamentary democracy. “In fact, the present case is a stark example of the prevailing constitutional crisis surrounding the functioning of political parties in Parliament and in State Legislative Assemblies. It is imperative for this Hon’ble Court, in discharge of its role as the guardian of the Constitution to issue effective directions striking down the impugned circular and nullify the attempts of Respondent Nos. 3 to 8 to undermine the democratic framework by functioning in the House in collusion with rival political parties”, said the plea.
The plea submitted that this change is illegal, unconstitutional, and exceeds the powers, responsibilities, and functions of both the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and the Lok Sabha Secretariat.
“Para 4 of the Tenth Schedule recognizes the concept of merger only as a defence in disqualification proceedings instituted under the Tenth Schedule. In the present case, no disqualification proceedings have yet been instituted against Respondent Nos. 3 to 8 by their original political party, i.e. Shiv Sena (UBT). Therefore, if the impugned circular is based on any decision of the Hon’ble Speaker, the same is beyond the scope of powers and functions of the Speaker as an Officer of Parliament”, said the plea.
The plea urged the apex court to issue a direction quashing the June 18 circular issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat to the extent that it recognises the “change in party affiliation of 6 Members of Shiv Sena (UBT) in Lok Sabha” and the consequential “revised Party Position in Eighteenth Lok Sabha”.
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