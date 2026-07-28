ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Mulls Independent Probe Into Police Excesses During NEET Protest, Orders Release Of All Students

RAF personnel on a vehicle mounted with tear gas gun during CJP-led protest near Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on July 20. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday mulled an independent, transparent and thorough probe into all allegations of police excesses against the recent student protests over the NEET Paper leak.

The apex court also ordered the release of students detained or arrested during the protests, provided they have no prior criminal record.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant observed that "agitations in a democracy are bound to happen" and said that once a uniform protocol governing protests and police action is put in place, "whoever has committed excesses and taken the law in hand, and whoever has committed atrocities, they must be brought under the law."

The bench was hearing a batch of pleas against police action during the protests against the NEET exam paper leak. The CJI said the probe should be fair, independent, and transparent.

The apex court further said that a thorough scientific probe based on evidentiary value will be conducted and the court will inform of the composition of the committee later.