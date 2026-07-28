SC Mulls Independent Probe Into Police Excesses During NEET Protest, Orders Release Of All Students
The apex court said a thorough scientific probe based on evidentiary value will be conducted, adding it will tell the composition of the committee later.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 28, 2026 at 12:18 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday mulled an independent, transparent and thorough probe into all allegations of police excesses against the recent student protests over the NEET Paper leak.
The apex court also ordered the release of students detained or arrested during the protests, provided they have no prior criminal record.
A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant observed that "agitations in a democracy are bound to happen" and said that once a uniform protocol governing protests and police action is put in place, "whoever has committed excesses and taken the law in hand, and whoever has committed atrocities, they must be brought under the law."
The bench was hearing a batch of pleas against police action during the protests against the NEET exam paper leak. The CJI said the probe should be fair, independent, and transparent.
The apex court further said that a thorough scientific probe based on evidentiary value will be conducted and the court will inform of the composition of the committee later.
The bench said the Court is examining allegations of police violence, including claims of grievous injuries, assault on women, advocates and media persons, and observed that allegations were making out a prima facie case of commission of offences. "Why should there not be an independent probe into these allegations?" the CJI remarked.
He emphasised that prima facie a case is made out for an independent enquiry. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Delhi government, said the government is ready if the apex court appoints a committee to probe the incidents of violence.
Notably, the Court has indicated that it will order the constitution of a High-Powered committee which will investigate incidents of violence in Delhi and other States also.
The Court, however, also noted that police may contend that even peaceful protests are sometimes infiltrated by unruly elements, leading to violence. Stressing that every stakeholder should assist the Court, the CJI said the proposed all-India protocol governing protests and crowd-control measures would require minor modifications as things are not happening conventionally also, and the issue needed to be addressed.
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