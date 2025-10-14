ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Seeks Centre, SEBI Response On Sahara’s Plea To Sell 88 Properties To Adani

A man drags the cart with gas cylinders near the building with Adani logo, in Mumbai ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the response of the Centre, SEBI, and other stakeholders on a plea of Sahara India Commercial Corporation Ltd (SICCL) seeking permission to sell its 88 prime properties to Adani Properties Private Limited.

The matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justices Surya Kant and M M Sundresh. “We will decide on whether the properties are to be sold piecemeal or in one flock,” said the CJI, during the hearing. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the Centre before the bench.

The bench heard an application of SICCL in the long-pending matters in connection with the refund obligations of the Sahara Group.

The bench asked amicus curiae and senior advocate Shekhar Naphade to collate details of the 88 properties proposed to be sold by the Sahara firm to the Adani group company.

The bench also asked the amicus to take note of the responses of other stakeholders with regard to these properties and give details about their nature, including whether the properties are clean or disputed.