Supreme Court Seeks Centre, SEBI Response On Sahara’s Plea To Sell 88 Properties To Adani
The court also directed Sahara to address the unpaid workers' claims and scheduled the next hearing for November 17
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 14, 2025 at 7:28 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought the response of the Centre, SEBI, and other stakeholders on a plea of Sahara India Commercial Corporation Ltd (SICCL) seeking permission to sell its 88 prime properties to Adani Properties Private Limited.
The matter was heard by a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justices Surya Kant and M M Sundresh. “We will decide on whether the properties are to be sold piecemeal or in one flock,” said the CJI, during the hearing. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the Centre before the bench.
The bench heard an application of SICCL in the long-pending matters in connection with the refund obligations of the Sahara Group.
The bench asked amicus curiae and senior advocate Shekhar Naphade to collate details of the 88 properties proposed to be sold by the Sahara firm to the Adani group company.
The bench also asked the amicus to take note of the responses of other stakeholders with regard to these properties and give details about their nature, including whether the properties are clean or disputed.
The bench noted Mehta's submission that it will be appropriate that, before considering the prayers made in the application, the Union government must be heard. "We direct the applicant to implead the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Cooperation. The application also consists of properties where rights are yet to be crystallised between certain parties,” the bench ordered.
“Before we consider the application, it will be appropriate that the parties who claim to have rights in any of the properties listed in the application may submit to the amicus curiae," said the bench.
"We request the amicus to take the help of an assisting counsel who can collate such information in a chart showing such properties where there are disputes, where rights are crystallised, and where there is a shadow of doubt,” it said.
The bench asked the Centre, amicus curiae and the SEBI to respond to the prayers made in the application by the Sahara firm, and also directed the Sahara group to examine the claim of the workers who have not been paid their salaries for many years. The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on November 17.
