ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Seeks Centre's Response On Pleas Challenging Data Protection Law

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said the Right to Information (RTI) Act and the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, both central laws, should be harmonised, as it sought the Centre’s response to pleas challenging amendments to the RTI Act through the DPDP Act.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana heard submissions from advocates Vrinda Grover and Prashant Bhushan before asking Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, to file the government's response.

The batch of pleas said the changes dilute transparency by removing the public interest safeguard for disclosure of personal information. Earlier, section 8(1)(j) of the RTI exempted personal information from disclosure if it has no relation to any public activity or interest. However, information can still be disclosed if a larger public interest justifies it.

Grover, appearing for one of the petitioners, said the challenge is actually to the amendment of Section 8(1)(j) of the RTI. She added that earlier, the provision had inbuilt safeguards regarding the nature of personal information that could be withheld from disclosure and those safeguards have now been removed.

The bench observed that it had previously stated that some balancing would be necessary regarding the type of digital personal data requiring protection.

Another counsel argued that the DPDP Act does not grant exemption to a journalist and if a journalist is reporting they have to seek consent from the data principal, and if the data principal wants to erase the data, they would have to erase it.

The counsel stressed that this has a direct impact on investigative journalism. The bench asked how privacy will be maintained in such cases.

Bhushan, referring to the judgment authored by then Justices DY Chandrachud and NV Ramana, contended that the court had recognised both the right to information under Article 19(1)(a) and the right to privacy as fundamental rights, while holding that the original RTI Act struck a careful balance between them.

Bhushan said the right to information is a fundamental right – the right of citizens to be informed about important public issues.

"As far as privacy is concerned, that is also a fundamental right. But this has been very nicely balanced by the Act by saying that there will be an exemption on the ground of privacy for certain reasons…that personal information which has no connection with any public activity or public interest and which causes unwarranted invasion of privacy that will be protected," argued Bhushan.

He further argued that now they say all personal information is exempt, and our challenge is to the amendment made in the RTI Act through this DPDP Act, stating that all personal information will be exempt.