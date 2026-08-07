SC Seeks Centre's Response On Pleas Challenging Data Protection Law
The pleas said the changes dilute transparency by removing the public interest safeguard for disclosure of personal information.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 7, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST|
Updated : August 7, 2026 at 5:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said the Right to Information (RTI) Act and the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, both central laws, should be harmonised, as it sought the Centre’s response to pleas challenging amendments to the RTI Act through the DPDP Act.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana heard submissions from advocates Vrinda Grover and Prashant Bhushan before asking Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Centre, to file the government's response.
The batch of pleas said the changes dilute transparency by removing the public interest safeguard for disclosure of personal information. Earlier, section 8(1)(j) of the RTI exempted personal information from disclosure if it has no relation to any public activity or interest. However, information can still be disclosed if a larger public interest justifies it.
Grover, appearing for one of the petitioners, said the challenge is actually to the amendment of Section 8(1)(j) of the RTI. She added that earlier, the provision had inbuilt safeguards regarding the nature of personal information that could be withheld from disclosure and those safeguards have now been removed.
The bench observed that it had previously stated that some balancing would be necessary regarding the type of digital personal data requiring protection.
Another counsel argued that the DPDP Act does not grant exemption to a journalist and if a journalist is reporting they have to seek consent from the data principal, and if the data principal wants to erase the data, they would have to erase it.
The counsel stressed that this has a direct impact on investigative journalism. The bench asked how privacy will be maintained in such cases.
Bhushan, referring to the judgment authored by then Justices DY Chandrachud and NV Ramana, contended that the court had recognised both the right to information under Article 19(1)(a) and the right to privacy as fundamental rights, while holding that the original RTI Act struck a careful balance between them.
Bhushan said the right to information is a fundamental right – the right of citizens to be informed about important public issues.
"As far as privacy is concerned, that is also a fundamental right. But this has been very nicely balanced by the Act by saying that there will be an exemption on the ground of privacy for certain reasons…that personal information which has no connection with any public activity or public interest and which causes unwarranted invasion of privacy that will be protected," argued Bhushan.
He further argued that now they say all personal information is exempt, and our challenge is to the amendment made in the RTI Act through this DPDP Act, stating that all personal information will be exempt.
"What are chargesheets pending against this particular officer etc., Even that will not be given. Welfare schemes, ration cards information will not be given," said Bhushan.
Mehta said the government will put in its reply and no case is as bad as Bhushan portrays; the legislature has done a balancing act, and he will file the response to these pleas within three weeks.
The bench asked Mehta to examine whether reasonable justification has been made to create an exception regarding digital data and other forms of data, and whether there is an intelligible criterion for such classification.
Citing Bhushan's arguments, the bench added that the previous law gave certain access with conditions.
"RTI is a central law. We need to actually harmonise these two laws," observed the bench.
Grover said it is digital personal data protection and urged the bench to see how the RTI Act has been amended. Justice Bagchi said RTI operates in a much larger domain – all forms of information, not only digital.
Bhushan said: "If somebody wants to publish a report saying that this official indulged in corruption, then they will have to seek their permission."
Justice Bagchi observed whether there can be a blanket ban on digital personal information or whether a proportionate approach is needed.
The petitions challenge the amendment to Section 8(1)(j) of the RTI Act, which deals with exemptions from disclosure of personal information. Section 44(3) of the DPDP Act amended the transparency law provision in 2023 to alter how personal data and privacy exemptions are handled in government information requests.
The amendment removes key qualifiers and the "larger public interest override" text, making personal information broadly exempt from public disclosure. In February this year, the top court issued notices on the petitions.
However, it refused to grant an interim stay on the impugned provisions, saying, "By an interim order, it will not thwart a regime introduced by Parliament unless we hear the case".