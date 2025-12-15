ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Seeks Centre's Response On Plea For Expert Panel To Formulate Guidelines For Protection Of Persons With Autism

FILE - Children suffering from Autism take part in an awareness campaign at Rabindra Sarobar on the occasion of World Autism Awareness Day, in Kolkata. ( ANI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the central government on a plea for constitution of a national expert committee to formulate comprehensive guidelines for care, rehabilitation, and protection of persons with autism, and other intellectual disabilities.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. The bench was hearing a plea filed by NGO Hrdya Saras Foundation and others.

After hearing submissions, the bench issued notices to the Union of India, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and others.

The petitioners sought directions to the Centre and others to establish population-based residential facilities for persons with autism and other intellectual disabilities in every district, and to frame comprehensive and binding standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their establishment, regulation and monitoring.