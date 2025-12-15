SC Seeks Centre's Response On Plea For Expert Panel To Formulate Guidelines For Protection Of Persons With Autism
The apex court issued notice to the Union of India, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and others.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 15, 2025 at 1:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the central government on a plea for constitution of a national expert committee to formulate comprehensive guidelines for care, rehabilitation, and protection of persons with autism, and other intellectual disabilities.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahadevan. The bench was hearing a plea filed by NGO Hrdya Saras Foundation and others.
After hearing submissions, the bench issued notices to the Union of India, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities and others.
The petitioners sought directions to the Centre and others to establish population-based residential facilities for persons with autism and other intellectual disabilities in every district, and to frame comprehensive and binding standard operating procedures (SOPs) for their establishment, regulation and monitoring.
The plea has sought directions "to constitute a national expert committee comprising representatives of autistic persons, parents' associations, disability-rights experts and medical professionals to formulate and finalise comprehensive guidelines for the care, rehabilitation and protection of such persons across the country."
The plea has also sought directions to the authorities to ensure proper medical facilities, regular health check-ups and continuous access to qualified doctors, therapists and trained caregivers for persons with autism and other intellectual disabilities residing in residential homes.
The plea urged the apex court to give directions for framing mandatory minimum standards for such institutions, including proper nutrition, safe, and hygienic living conditions, adequate staffing with trained caregivers, emergency preparedness and transparency in financial dealings to prevent exploitative fee structure.
