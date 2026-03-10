ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Seeks Centre's Response On Plea Challenging Validity Of Rule On Custody Of Animals

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea challenging the validity of a rule which deals with the custody of animals pending litigation.

A bench of justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta agreed to hear the plea and issued notice to the Centre and others on it. The bench tagged the plea with a pending petition raising a similar issue.

The plea has sought to declare Rule 3 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Care and Maintenance of Case Property Animals) Rules, 2017, as ultra vires the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, particularly Section 29, and consequently strike it down as unconstitutional.