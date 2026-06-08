ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Seeks CBSE’s Response On Plea To Declare Class 12 Improvement Examination Result

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea filed by a student from Saudi Arabia seeking the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare his Class 12 improvement examination result.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Manmohan and Vijay Bishnoi. The bench was hearing a plea filed by Pransu Jigarkumar Patel, who challenged the CBSE's failure to declare his result despite an assessment scheme having been framed for students affected by the cancellation of examinations in several Gulf countries.

The bench sought CBSE's response to the student's plea and asked the CBSE's counsel to seek instructions on the matter. "This is about the career of a child; he will miss all his admissions...Whatever it is, burn the midnight oil," observed the bench.