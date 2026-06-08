SC Seeks CBSE’s Response On Plea To Declare Class 12 Improvement Examination Result
The bench sought CBSE's response to the student's plea and asked the CBSE’s counsel to seek instructions on the matter.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 8, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea filed by a student from Saudi Arabia seeking the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to declare his Class 12 improvement examination result.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Manmohan and Vijay Bishnoi. The bench was hearing a plea filed by Pransu Jigarkumar Patel, who challenged the CBSE's failure to declare his result despite an assessment scheme having been framed for students affected by the cancellation of examinations in several Gulf countries.
The bench sought CBSE's response to the student's plea and asked the CBSE's counsel to seek instructions on the matter. "This is about the career of a child; he will miss all his admissions...Whatever it is, burn the midnight oil," observed the bench.
The plea contended that the non-declaration of his result had jeopardised his higher education prospects and deprived him of admission opportunities.
The plea contended that he appeared as a private candidate in the CBSE Class 12 Improvement Examination 2026 from Al Jubail, Saudi Arabia, in Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, English, and Computer Science. Patel further claimed that his representations to the CBSE on May 17, May 21 and May 30 seeking resolution of the issue received no response.
The CBSE had cancelled Class 12 board examinations in seven Middle Eastern countries — Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE — owing to escalating regional tensions arising from the Iran-Israel-US conflict.
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