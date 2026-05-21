ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court: Sedition Trials Allowed If Accused Consents

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday observed that courts can hear trials in connection with Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which relates to sedition, if the accused has no objection.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant made this clarification while hearing a plea by an accused who has been in jail for 17 years in a sedition-related case.

The bench, also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, said the petitioner's grievance is that he has no objection if his criminal appeal is heard in its entirety, including the charge under Section 124A.

"That being so, we clarify… that wherever the accused has no objection against proceeding of the trial, appeal, or any other proceeding where he has been chargesheeted under Section 124A IPC. Also, there shall be no impediment for the courts to decide such matters on merits, and in accordance with law," the bench said.