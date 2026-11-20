ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Scraps UP Pension Curbs, Protects Benefits Of Regularised Workers

New Delhi: In a major relief for serving and retired government employees in Uttar Pradesh, the Supreme Court has struck down two state laws that retrospectively denied pension benefits by excluding work-charged, temporary, daily-wage and muster-roll service from the calculation of qualifying service.

The bench, reaffirming its earlier 2019 landmark ruling in Prem Singh v. State of Uttar Pradesh, held that once an employee is regularised and integrated into the regular establishment, the distinction arising from the initial nature of appointment stands obliterated for determining service and retiral benefits.

The bench declared the Uttar Pradesh Qualifying Service for Pension and Validation Act, 2021, and the Uttar Pradesh Entitlement to Pension and Validation Act, 2025, as unconstitutional.

The bench said that employees whose services were initially engaged in work-charged, temporary, daily-wage or muster-roll capacities but were subsequently regularised under a duly formulated scheme cannot be denied pensionary benefits merely on the ground of the nature of their initial appointment.

The bench said that the position that emerges is that regularisation, once effected pursuant to a duly formulated scheme, marks the transition of an employee into the regular establishment and his integration in service while obliterating the birthmark of the initial appointment.

The bench said the antecedent nature of such appointment, having ceased to bear legal relevance upon regularisation, cannot thereafter be resurrected as a ground to disentitle or curtail the service and retiral benefits stemming from the employee's status as a member of the regular establishment.