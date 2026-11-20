Supreme Court Scraps UP Pension Curbs, Protects Benefits Of Regularised Workers
It declared Uttar Pradesh Qualifying Service for Pension and Validation Act, 2021, and Uttar Pradesh Entitlement to Pension and Validation Act, 2025, as unconstitutional.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : November 20, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST
New Delhi: In a major relief for serving and retired government employees in Uttar Pradesh, the Supreme Court has struck down two state laws that retrospectively denied pension benefits by excluding work-charged, temporary, daily-wage and muster-roll service from the calculation of qualifying service.
The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma on November 18.
The bench, reaffirming its earlier 2019 landmark ruling in Prem Singh v. State of Uttar Pradesh, held that once an employee is regularised and integrated into the regular establishment, the distinction arising from the initial nature of appointment stands obliterated for determining service and retiral benefits.
The bench declared the Uttar Pradesh Qualifying Service for Pension and Validation Act, 2021, and the Uttar Pradesh Entitlement to Pension and Validation Act, 2025, as unconstitutional.
The bench said that employees whose services were initially engaged in work-charged, temporary, daily-wage or muster-roll capacities but were subsequently regularised under a duly formulated scheme cannot be denied pensionary benefits merely on the ground of the nature of their initial appointment.
The bench said that the position that emerges is that regularisation, once effected pursuant to a duly formulated scheme, marks the transition of an employee into the regular establishment and his integration in service while obliterating the birthmark of the initial appointment.
The bench said the antecedent nature of such appointment, having ceased to bear legal relevance upon regularisation, cannot thereafter be resurrected as a ground to disentitle or curtail the service and retiral benefits stemming from the employee's status as a member of the regular establishment.
"Consequently, the initial source or character of appointment of the employees concerned cannot be pressed into service to deny them the service and retiral benefits otherwise admissible to them as regular employees," Justice Datta, who authored the verdict, said.
The bench said both the laws are declared ultra vires the Constitution in exercise of the power of judicial review of this court.
The judgment is likely to benefit eligible retired employees across various state departments, including Public Works, Irrigation and Ground Water, who had rendered long years of service before being regularised and whose earlier service periods were excluded while determining their pension entitlement.
The controversy arose after the apex court, in its September 2019 judgment in the Prem Singh case, had held that service rendered in a work-charged establishment must be counted as qualifying service for pension.
The top court then read down Rule 3(8) of the Uttar Pradesh Retirement Benefits Rules, 1961. The apex court had directed that the admissible pensionary benefits be granted.
However, following the judgement, the Uttar Pradesh government promulgated an ordinance in 2020 and subsequently enacted the Validation Act, 2021, retrospectively altering the framework governing qualifying service.
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