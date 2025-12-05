Supreme Court Throws Out Plea Seeking Ban On Arundhati Roy's Book Titled 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'
The court did not find any violation in the Booker Prize-winning author Arundhati Roy's latest book, Mother Mary Comes To Me, featuring her smoking.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 5, 2025 at 2:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday threw out a petition that sought the prohibition of the sale, circulation, and display of Arundhati Roy’s latest book, 'Mother Mary Comes to Me', holding that neither the author nor the publisher has violated any law.
The court noted that Roy is a renowned author and a prominent person as well.
The petitioner argued that the book cover depicted her smoking a 'bidi' or a cigarette, which is in contravention of the law.
The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. "She is a renowned author. She has not promoted such a thing,” the bench said, adding that, "There is a warning in the book, and she is a prominent person as well."
"Why do such a thing for publicity?" the bench asked the petitioner.
The CJI said there is no hoarding in the city with the picture of the book. "It is for someone who will take the book and read it. Her picture with it does not portray any such thing," the CJI observed.
The bench held that the author and the publisher Penguin Hamish Hamilton have not violated Section 5 of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003.
This provision prohibits the advertisement, promotion, and sponsorship of cigarettes and other tobacco products, "banning direct ads, surrogate ads, promoting through media, displays, leaflets, and any activity suggesting tobacco use, with strict penalties." It, however, allows health warnings on packages and some specific retail point displays.
The CJI said there is no reason to interfere with the impugned high court order, which had junked the petitioner’s plea.
The petitioner’s counsel contended that it is unknown whether it's a 'ganja beedi' or a 'normal beedi', and the book has a very small disclaimer and does not contain a prominent warning as provided under the law.
The CJI said the book, publisher or author has nothing to do with advertising for cigarettes, etc. "This is not an advertisement. You may disagree with the views of the author," the CJI said.
The bench dismissed the appeal filed by one Rajasimhan against the Kerala High Court order. The book is a memoir authored by the Booker Prize winner.
Also Read