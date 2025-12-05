ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Throws Out Plea Seeking Ban On Arundhati Roy's Book Titled 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

FILE - Renowned Indian author Arundhati Roy, Grand Laureate for the 2020 Lee Hochul Literary Prize for Peace, smiles during a press conference in Seoul on November 25, 2021. ( AFP )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday threw out a petition that sought the prohibition of the sale, circulation, and display of Arundhati Roy’s latest book, 'Mother Mary Comes to Me', holding that neither the author nor the publisher has violated any law.

The court noted that Roy is a renowned author and a prominent person as well.

The petitioner argued that the book cover depicted her smoking a 'bidi' or a cigarette, which is in contravention of the law.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi. "She is a renowned author. She has not promoted such a thing,” the bench said, adding that, "There is a warning in the book, and she is a prominent person as well."

"Why do such a thing for publicity?" the bench asked the petitioner.

The CJI said there is no hoarding in the city with the picture of the book. "It is for someone who will take the book and read it. Her picture with it does not portray any such thing," the CJI observed.