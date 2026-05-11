ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Says Mamata, Others Can File Fresh Pleas On Their Claim That Victory Margins Are Less Than Deleted Votes

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and others can file fresh applications regarding their claim that the victory margins were less than the deletion of votes during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in various Assembly constituencies. Appearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, senior advocate and TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee contended that in 31 seats in West Bengal, victory margins were less than the number of votes deleted.

He added that in many cases, the deletions and the loss margin were almost the same. The Election Commission of India (ECI) opposed the submissions by the TMC MP. Senior Advocate Dama Seshadri Naidu, appearing for the ECI, contended that the remedy was an election petition.

Banerjee contended that one candidate lost by 862 votes in a constituency where over 5,432 persons were removed from the rolls for adjudication. The bench said that an interlocutory application (IA) shall be filed with the requisite details.

"Whatever you want to say about results...which may have materially affected because of deletions which are under adjudication...that requires an independent IA”, said the bench. The bench was informed that ex-High Court Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam has resigned as a member of the appellate tribunal.

"What can we do? We can't compel anyone..." observed the bench, adding that the priority will be to ensure that appeals are decided in an expeditious manner. Senior Advocate Menaka Guruswamy submitted that at the present rate, the appellate tribunals will take at least four years to dispose of the appeals.

The TMC MP urged the bench to pass an order stating that SIR deletions can be a ground to file an election petition. The bench said, "How can we pass such an order?"