ETV Bharat / bharat

Hinduism A Way Of Life, Not Mandatory To Go To Temple To Remain Within Faith: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed that Hinduism is a way of life, noting that it is not essential for a Hindu to visit a temple or perform rituals to remain within the faith.

"People will light a lamp inside their hut. That is all," the apex court remarked, underscoring the simplicity and inclusivity of practice.

A nine-judge constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi, is hearing petitions related to discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, and on the ambit and scope of the religious freedom practised by multiple faiths, including Dawoodi Bohras.

Professor G Mohan Gopal, appearing for one of the intervenors, said nobody had ever asked him whether he accepted the Vedas as the highest authority, though he added that he had the "highest respect" for the Vedas. He questioned whether it could be assumed that all people classified as Hindus accept the Vedas as the ultimate authority in spiritual and philosophical matters.

"To accept Vedas, no one asked me, and no one said that, and I have the highest respect for Vedas, but is it a fact that all people who are today classified as Hindus accept Veda as the highest authority in all matters spiritual and philosophical?" he said.

"So, in this manner, we were not subsumed into religion; we were consumed by religion. We have to also consider from a constitutional point of view what is the choice, what is the agency?" he added.

Justice Nagarathna said, "Hinduism is also called a way of life. It is not necessary for a Hindu to go mandatorily to a temple, to perform a ritual. He or she still remains a Hindu, because it is a way of life."

Gopal said it would be a huge relief if this came across in the reference judgment. "It is already there, and you do not require a judgment on it," said the CJI.

Justice Nagarathna observed that even people who do not visit temples or maintain a dedicated prayer space at home may still identify as Hindus because, according to her, "their psyche is such that they are Hindus".