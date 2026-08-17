ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Says Ground Airlines Flouting Fare Rules; Centre Promises New Rules In 3 Weeks

New Delhi: The Centre on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it has fast‑tracked the framing of rules under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024—aimed at modernising India’s aviation sector—and assured that the rules will be finalised within three weeks.

The top court also observed that airlines that fail to comply with government directions on fares should be grounded.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing a plea filed by social activist S Laxminarayanan, who has sought a robust and independent regulator that ensures transparency and passenger protection across the civil aviation sector and regulatory guidelines to control the "unpredictable fluctuations" in airfare and ancillary charges imposed by private airlines in India. The petitioner moved the apex court through advocate Charu Mathur.

Additional Solicitor General Anil Kaushik appeared for the Centre. The government placed the draft rules before the bench in a sealed cover and said some final discussions were ongoing.

Senior advocate Ravindra Srivastava, appearing for the petitioner, argued that till the time the new rules come into force, the old rules are operating.

The bench asked the Centre's counsel, "What is the worth of old rules? Were they a worthless piece of paper? Then what? Or you have become wiser with time….this too much. Seven days publish (new rules)".

The bench asked the Centre's counsel to enforce the old rules. “If airlines do not comply, ground them,” said the bench.