Supreme Court Says Ground Airlines Flouting Fare Rules; Centre Promises New Rules In 3 Weeks
The government placed the draft rules before the bench in a sealed cover and said some final discussions were ongoing.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 17, 2026 at 8:41 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre on Monday informed the Supreme Court that it has fast‑tracked the framing of rules under the Bharatiya Vayuyan Adhiniyam, 2024—aimed at modernising India’s aviation sector—and assured that the rules will be finalised within three weeks.
The top court also observed that airlines that fail to comply with government directions on fares should be grounded.
A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was hearing a plea filed by social activist S Laxminarayanan, who has sought a robust and independent regulator that ensures transparency and passenger protection across the civil aviation sector and regulatory guidelines to control the "unpredictable fluctuations" in airfare and ancillary charges imposed by private airlines in India. The petitioner moved the apex court through advocate Charu Mathur.
Additional Solicitor General Anil Kaushik appeared for the Centre. The government placed the draft rules before the bench in a sealed cover and said some final discussions were ongoing.
Senior advocate Ravindra Srivastava, appearing for the petitioner, argued that till the time the new rules come into force, the old rules are operating.
The bench asked the Centre's counsel, "What is the worth of old rules? Were they a worthless piece of paper? Then what? Or you have become wiser with time….this too much. Seven days publish (new rules)".
The bench asked the Centre's counsel to enforce the old rules. “If airlines do not comply, ground them,” said the bench.
The Centre’s counsel argued that they have been issuing office memorandums (OMs). The bench asked for one example where the Centre’s OM has been implemented. The Centre’s counsel said the rules have to be placed before Parliament.
Srivastava said the Minister of Civil Aviation in Parliament has said that they cannot put a cap on the fare and that statement has been brought on record. He further argued that when a minister says he is helpless, then the airlines will have a free hand, adding “they will charge whatever fare they want to charge…If that is the stand of the minister in the Parliament then our hope is only this court”.
The Centre’s counsel pressed that they will complete the process in three weeks. Srivastava said he is only interested in knowing whether there is a provision for an independent regulator.
"There are one or two aspects on which discussions are going on which will have some effect", said the Centre’s counsel, adding that objections are coming. The bench said the Centre can put a timeline on accepting objections.
“Object will not be achieved unless there is an independent regulator. This reason is this that under the Act of Parliament air transport is declared an essential services. It is a lifeline today," Srivastava said.
"ASG has placed before us in a sealed cover the draft rules. The envelope was opened, perused, and returned to Mr Kaushik. Kaushik has prayed for some more time to get the draft rules finalised and to place before this court within three weeks”, said the bench, adding that the Centre should not ask for more time.
The bench has listed the matter for further hearing on September 7.
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