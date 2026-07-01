ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court: Governor’s Remission Powers Prevail Over Policy Issued Under CrPC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday – in a significant ruling on the balance between constitutional authority and statutory law -- held that a remission policy framed by a state government under the governor’s powers in Article 161 of the Constitution cannot be displaced by a subsequent policy issued under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh delivered the verdict on life convict --convicted in 2009 for the murder of a 12-year-old child -- whose application for premature release after serving over 14 years in prison was rejected by the Haryana government and the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

In the appeal filed by a life convict, the apex court considered whether his application for grant of remission to Haryana would be governed by the ‘Policy Regarding Release of Life Convicts 2002 dated 12th April 2002’ or the subsequent policy dated 13 August 2008 termed as ‘Premature Release of Life Convicts 2008,’ as notified by the Jails and Judicial Department, Government of Haryana.

The apex court held that Haryana’s 2002 remission policy—issued through the Governor under Article 161—continues to hold force and apply, notwithstanding the state's later statutory policy framed in 2008 under Sections 432 and 433 of the CrPC.

The bench said the substance of the appellant’s case as it appears, is that since the 2002 policy had been brought in exercise of Article 161 of the Constitution, the coming into force of the subsequent 2008 policy, which was explicitly under the exercise of power bestowed by Sections 432 and 433 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973, would not denude him of the benefits thereunder.

The top court referred to the three-judge bench ruling in Jagdish, which recognised a similar 1993 Haryana remission policy as an exercise of constitutional powers under Article 161.

"Further, the beneficial remission policy would apply instead of policy relevant on the date of conviction. One more aspect of his submission is that the judgment in State of Haryana v. Raj Kumar (2021) would not have precedential value on account of the fact that Jagdish supra (2010) is rendered by a larger bench," it noted.

The state, on the other hand, submitted that a policy referable to Article 161/72 of the Constitution would override that enacted under the CrPC. "But in view of the holding in Raj Kumar (2021), which observed that both the 2002 policy and the 2008 policy were, in fact, in exercise of power traceable to the provisions of the CrPC. Further, that since the 2008 policy superseded the earlier one and as on the date of conviction only the 2008 policy was in force, no question would arise of the applicability of the 2002 policy to the appellant," it said.

The bench said it has examined all the policies in detail, including the earlier policy of the year 2000. It noted that the policies of the year 2000 and 2002 clearly state that orders under these policies require placing the papers before the Governor to solicit orders under Article 161 of the Constitution of India.

“However, the later 2008 Policy specifically states that papers shall be put up before the Chief Minister for orders under Section 432 of CrPC. This clearly shows the constitutional ambit of the former and statutory ambit of the latter. It need not be said that a statutory policy, even if it may be so, cannot override an exercise of power under Article 161, for that power is distinct and independent, uninfluenced by any other power, more so statutory in nature," it added.