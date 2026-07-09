Supreme Court: Customary Right Must Be Proved; Son‑In‑Law's Claim Dismissed
The bench set aside the judgments of Jharkhand HC and lower courts, which dismissed Bejla Oraon's suit for ownership of the family land.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : July 9, 2026 at 9:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that anyone claiming a customary right must prove its existence with clear evidence and show that they are governed by it, while dismissing a son‑in‑law's bid to ancestral property under the Oraon tribe’s customs in Jharkhand.
A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh delivered a significant judgment clarifying the principles governing customs in tribal inheritance cases.
"We must at this stage look to how a custom is to be proved before a court. A perusal of previous decisions of this court reveals the following aspects: He who alleges the custom must prove it. He must also prove that he is in fact governed by said custom. In order for a custom to be binding, long usage thereof has to be established or in other words its practice and prevalence have to be shown," it said.
"It is proved by general evidence by the members of the tribe or family. If such a custom is supported by public record, then it can be safely acted upon. Custom must be certain and reasonable; not immoral or optional or opposed to public policy," observed the bench.
The top court made these observations while allowing an appeal filed by the plaintiff, Bejla Oraon. The bench set aside the judgments of the Jharkhand High Court and lower courts, which dismissed his suit for ownership of the family land.
The bench said taking a cumulative view of the matter, that in the present facts the customs as alleged, apart from the ghardamad's eligibility to get property of his father-in-law could not be proved.
"The decision made by us places reliance on well-established and acknowledged sources of the law as it prevails in this community which, postulates that in the absence of a ghardamad or any other male heir directly related to the land owner i.e. the male members of the family, the nearest male agnate will have the right in the property. Hence, the judgments of the courts below are set aside. Plaintiff's suit is decreed. All necessary consequences to follow," said the apex court.
In the present matter, the dispute involved property of Sukhu Oraon, who had three sons—Dhungru, Ledura, and Bhoula. The plaintiff (Sukhu's grandson through Dhungru) claimed the land as the rightful heir under tribal custom.
However, his claim was contested by Budhain, daughter of Bhoula, and her husband Punai, who asserted that Punai had been taken as a ghardamad (son-in-law adopted into the family) by Ledura, who had no children. It was an undisputed fact that daughters have no inheritance rights under the prevailing Oraon customs.
Defendants relied on an alleged adoption of Punai as ghardamad and a 1975 partition deed between Budhain and Ledura to support their title.
"The consistent position is that Ledura who is the uncle-in-law, had adopted Punai. It is nowhere established that an uncle-in-law can adopt his niece's husband as his ghardamad within the prevalent customary law. Further, the alleged partition was between Budhain and Ledura with the necessary consequence that Ledura's portion went to Punai, but since Punai was actually the ghardamad of Bhola and not Ledura, is this even possible and permissible?," it added.
"We found that the High Court observed that since it is not established that there is bar against adoption by uncle-in-law, no adverse inference can be drawn. Well, those who allege a custom must be the one to prove it. Merely observing that the opposite to what has been alleged is not clearly stated, cannot be stated to be sufficient," the bench observed.
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