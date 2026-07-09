ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court: Customary Right Must Be Proved; Son‑In‑Law's Claim Dismissed

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that anyone claiming a customary right must prove its existence with clear evidence and show that they are governed by it, while dismissing a son‑in‑law's bid to ancestral property under the Oraon tribe’s customs in Jharkhand.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh delivered a significant judgment clarifying the principles governing customs in tribal inheritance cases.

"We must at this stage look to how a custom is to be proved before a court. A perusal of previous decisions of this court reveals the following aspects: He who alleges the custom must prove it. He must also prove that he is in fact governed by said custom. In order for a custom to be binding, long usage thereof has to be established or in other words its practice and prevalence have to be shown," it said.

"It is proved by general evidence by the members of the tribe or family. If such a custom is supported by public record, then it can be safely acted upon. Custom must be certain and reasonable; not immoral or optional or opposed to public policy," observed the bench.

The top court made these observations while allowing an appeal filed by the plaintiff, Bejla Oraon. The bench set aside the judgments of the Jharkhand High Court and lower courts, which dismissed his suit for ownership of the family land.

The bench said taking a cumulative view of the matter, that in the present facts the customs as alleged, apart from the ghardamad's eligibility to get property of his father-in-law could not be proved.