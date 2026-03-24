ETV Bharat / bharat

Conversion To Religion Other Than Hinduism, Buddhism Or Sikhism Leads To Loss Of SC Status: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that conversion to a religion other than Hinduism, Sikhism or Buddhism leads to loss of Scheduled Caste status.

The apex court made the remarks as it upheld an Andhra Pradesh High Court order holding that an individual who converts to Christianity and openly professes and practices that faith ceases to be a member of the Scheduled Caste community.

The judgment was delivered by a bench led by Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra. The bench said that in the present case, the petitioner had not reconverted from Christianity to his original religion or been accepted back into the Madika community.

The bench noted that the appellant continued to profess Christianity and had functioned as a pastor for over a decade, conducting regular Sunday prayers at village houses.

The bench also admitted that he was conducting prayer meetings at the house at the time of the alleged incident. Against this backdrop, the bench said that he remained a Christian on the date of the incident. The bench held that no person who professes a religion other than Hinduism, Sikhism or Buddhism can be regarded as a member of a Scheduled Caste.