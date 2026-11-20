ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Says Constitution Bench Can Hear Plea, Seeking Recall Of Split Verdict On Election Commissioners' Law

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to hold a separate hearing on a plea, seeking recall of a split verdict on whether challenges to the law governing the appointment of Election Commissioners should be referred to a larger bench. It said the five-judge Constitution bench already constituted to examine the validity of the law could also consider the recall application.

The matter was mentioned before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Advocate Prashant Bhushan urged the court to list the recall application before the original bench, comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma, which delivered the split verdict on September 23.

Bhushan argued that Justice Sharma had a conflict of interest and maintained that the same bench should hear the application seeking recall of the verdict.

The bench, however, said the recall application, along with any challenge to the reference order, could be considered by the five-judge Constitution bench already constituted to hear the batch of petitions challenging the validity of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.

Bhushan pointed out that Justice Sharma was due to retire next week. The CJI suggested that the five-judge bench could consider the application. Bhushan, in response, said the reference order itself had been recalled on the ground of an alleged conflict of interest.

The CJI also observed that the five-judge bench could take up the recall application even after one of the judges who delivered the split verdict retired.

After hearing brief submissions, the bench said the issue could be raised before the five-judge Constitution bench.