'Can't Become Endless Compassion': SC Says Compassionate Appointment Can't Be Used To Claim Higher Post
The top court ruled that once a dependent of a deceased employee accepts a job appointment on compassionate grounds, the claim is met.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 13, 2025 at 4:03 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that once dependent of a deceased employee is offered employment on a compassionate basis, his right stood exercised, and thereafter, no question arises for seeking appointment on a higher post.
The top court delivered the verdict on two separate pleas of the Tamil Nadu administration challenging the Madras High Court orders directing for promoting two persons, initially employed as sweepers, on compassionate grounds to the post of junior assistant.
A bench comprising Justices Rajesh Bindal and Manmohan said, "Otherwise, it would be a case of 'endless compassion'". The top court ruled that once a dependent of a deceased employee accepts a job appointment on compassionate grounds, the claim is met, and cannot be reopened to seek appointment to a higher post.
It observed, "Right once exercised could not be permitted to be exercised again and again…". The bench said the respondents in the present case are heirs of the deceased employees, who were appointed on a compassionate basis upon the death of their fathers.
"Their appointment, in its own self, was a sufficient relief to serve the actual purpose behind compassionate appointments. The further claim of seeking appointment to a higher post cannot be based on the sole premise that another similarly placed person was granted such benefit. It is a settled proposition of law that an illegality committed by an authority cannot be validated and further perpetuated by its extension to other similarly placed persons", said the bench, in a judgment delivered on December 12, 2025.
A counsel, representing the Tamil Nadu administration, argued that once a dependent family member of a deceased has been offered appointment on a particular post and he has accepted the same, he cannot, later on, turn around and claim that he is entitled to a higher post on account of his better qualifications.
The bench noted that an appointment on compassionate grounds is made on purely humanitarian grounds, and mere eligibility of the applicant cannot be a reason enough to materialise his/her claim for appointment on a higher post.
The bench noted that once a family member of the deceased employee is offered an appointment on a compassionate basis, the purpose stands well served. "Therefore, the contention of the respondents that they are entitled to be reconsidered for further appointment on a higher post is not maintainable", it added.
The bench observed that once the right of an applicant to be considered for appointment on compassionate grounds has been consummated, no further consideration is warranted.
"Once dependent of a deceased employee is offered employment on a compassionate basis, his right stands exercised. Thereafter, no question arises for seeking an appointment to a higher post. Otherwise, it would be a case of ‘endless compassion", observed the bench.
The bench said a compassionate appointment cannot be used as a ladder to climb up in seniority by claiming a higher post merely on the basis that he/she is eligible for such a post.
The bench said right once exercised could not be permitted to be exercised again and again by making it an endless exercise. "An applicant for the post on a compassionate basis may be eligible for any higher post, but that does not mean he has the right to be appointed on that post", it said.
"It can be concluded that the dependent of a deceased employee, though eligible, is not entitled to appointment at any position on a compassionate basis as a matter of right. Such appointments, made on purely humanitarian grounds, have to be viewed as exceptions to the general rules of appointment," the bench said.
The bench said that according to the settled law, it has been held that equal opportunity should be provided to all aspirants for government vacancies as mandated under Articles 14 and 16 of the Constitution. The bench said that after the death of the employees in service, the dependent family members were offered appointment to a post for which an application was made by them.
The bench said they had joined that post without raising any objection. "Meaning thereby, the financial crisis of the family was over as one of the dependents of the deceased was offered appointment on a compassionate basis in terms of the policy existing at the time of consideration of their application," it said.
Read More