ETV Bharat / bharat

'Can't Become Endless Compassion': SC Says Compassionate Appointment Can't Be Used To Claim Higher Post

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that once dependent of a deceased employee is offered employment on a compassionate basis, his right stood exercised, and thereafter, no question arises for seeking appointment on a higher post.

The top court delivered the verdict on two separate pleas of the Tamil Nadu administration challenging the Madras High Court orders directing for promoting two persons, initially employed as sweepers, on compassionate grounds to the post of junior assistant.

A bench comprising Justices Rajesh Bindal and Manmohan said, "Otherwise, it would be a case of 'endless compassion'". The top court ruled that once a dependent of a deceased employee accepts a job appointment on compassionate grounds, the claim is met, and cannot be reopened to seek appointment to a higher post.

It observed, "Right once exercised could not be permitted to be exercised again and again…". The bench said the respondents in the present case are heirs of the deceased employees, who were appointed on a compassionate basis upon the death of their fathers.

"Their appointment, in its own self, was a sufficient relief to serve the actual purpose behind compassionate appointments. The further claim of seeking appointment to a higher post cannot be based on the sole premise that another similarly placed person was granted such benefit. It is a settled proposition of law that an illegality committed by an authority cannot be validated and further perpetuated by its extension to other similarly placed persons", said the bench, in a judgment delivered on December 12, 2025.

A counsel, representing the Tamil Nadu administration, argued that once a dependent family member of a deceased has been offered appointment on a particular post and he has accepted the same, he cannot, later on, turn around and claim that he is entitled to a higher post on account of his better qualifications.

The bench noted that an appointment on compassionate grounds is made on purely humanitarian grounds, and mere eligibility of the applicant cannot be a reason enough to materialise his/her claim for appointment on a higher post.

The bench noted that once a family member of the deceased employee is offered an appointment on a compassionate basis, the purpose stands well served. "Therefore, the contention of the respondents that they are entitled to be reconsidered for further appointment on a higher post is not maintainable", it added.