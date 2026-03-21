'A Media Trial, Completely Subverts The Rule Of Law': Supreme Court
The apex court was hearing a PIL alleging that police upload videos and photographs of the accused on social media, creating bias in people's minds.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : March 21, 2026 at 4:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court expressed concern over the growing trend of instant video uploads on social media, cautioning that such practices risk undermining the sanctity of fair trials.
The matter came up for hearing on Friday before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The apex court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), filed by Hemendra Patel, alleging that police upload videos and photographs of the accused on social media, creating bias in people's minds.
Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the petitioner, contended that this issue involves official police social media handles being used to put names and faces of persons they claim are the accused.
"It is a very critical violation of Article 21 of the accused wherever they are across the country. We have instances where there are not only photographs. They are being paraded with ropes, handcuffs etc by the police. We have put those photos and also added a pen drive with videos," said Sankaranarayanan.
The senior counsel argued that there are situations where people across the board question why courts grant bail to people like this, or why that person was acquitted, given the photos posted by the official police handle. The bench observed that the official police department handle is the social media platform's window into the police's functioning.
The plea contended that the court, in another case, had already asked states to frame guidelines for police media briefings, which would also cover social media posts.
The bench suggested the petitioner await the outcome of those guidelines and agreed with Sankaranarayanan that every person today with a mobile phone has become media.
The bench told the counsel that rather than focusing solely on the police—who already have three months to frame a standard operating procedure on media briefings — he should press for a broader framework encompassing police, traditional media, and social media alike.
The bench observed that it has to be seen on a larger canvas of fair trial, and added, "we understand that the media briefing from the police must be responsible, must be reasonable…not to expose bias. Because in a criminal justice system the investigating agency is neither pro-victim nor pro-accused."
The bench stressed that there should be an independent investigation to unravel the truth. “To ensure that a balance is maintained, the manual will restrain the police from making over enthusiastic statements inferable with regard to guilt subject to adjudication in a forensic and dispassionate mind," observed the bench.
Justice Bagchi said, "What happens when such an exercise…is not able to remove the cloud or the vitiating atmosphere created through third parties and indulgent media who go on spinning yards and stories either way. And, can result in a media trial, completely subverting the rule of law".
The CJI observed that the busiest person on the earth will stop the scooter, will stop the car and get out of the vehicle to make a video. "Where a person is pleading to death. Nobody will help. People will take out mobile phones to take the video," contended the counsel.
The CJI said, "People are dying on the road in an accident…this is the level of sensitivity. Now, how to regulate them". Sankaranarayanan said the problem today is that everyone is media and everybody with a mobile phone is a media person, and asked, "Now, how do we control it?" The counsel pressed that the narrow focus in the plea is only on the police.
"Comparatively, TV channels are much more restrained, even though one might disagree with their views," said the bench. Sankaranarayanan pointed out that the issue of "media trial" was first addressed by the Supreme Court in the Sahara versus SEBI decision of 2012.
The bench said the concern is of police authorities getting carried away during media briefings and the emerging risks of media trials in pending criminal cases.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended that there are tabloids on social media which act like "blackmailers." "There are some platforms which exist only virtually, which are blackmailers. Blackmailing is an understatement," he said.
The bench observed, “The problem is atomized social media." CJI Kant said, “It is akin to or a different facet of digital arrest.”
The bench observed that there is a tendency in towns and cities away from the national capital where people flaunt their credentials as media persons and boldly display them on their vehicles for ulterior designs. Sankaranarayanan said he knew a few advocates who sport 'Supreme Court advocate' stickers on their cars to avoid paying tolls on highways.
The bench noted that since the question of a fair trial demands a wider perspective, it would be more appropriate for the petitioner to withdraw the plea for now and refile it with an expanded scope after April, once the police guidelines or SOP on media briefings are in place. Sankaranarayanan agreed to withdraw the petition accordingly.
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