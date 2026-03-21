ETV Bharat / bharat

'A Media Trial, Completely Subverts The Rule Of Law': Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court expressed concern over the growing trend of instant video uploads on social media, cautioning that such practices risk undermining the sanctity of fair trials.

The matter came up for hearing on Friday before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The apex court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), filed by Hemendra Patel, alleging that police upload videos and photographs of the accused on social media, creating bias in people's minds.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the petitioner, contended that this issue involves official police social media handles being used to put names and faces of persons they claim are the accused.

"It is a very critical violation of Article 21 of the accused wherever they are across the country. We have instances where there are not only photographs. They are being paraded with ropes, handcuffs etc by the police. We have put those photos and also added a pen drive with videos," said Sankaranarayanan.

The senior counsel argued that there are situations where people across the board question why courts grant bail to people like this, or why that person was acquitted, given the photos posted by the official police handle. The bench observed that the official police department handle is the social media platform's window into the police's functioning.

The plea contended that the court, in another case, had already asked states to frame guidelines for police media briefings, which would also cover social media posts.

The bench suggested the petitioner await the outcome of those guidelines and agreed with Sankaranarayanan that every person today with a mobile phone has become media.

The bench told the counsel that rather than focusing solely on the police—who already have three months to frame a standard operating procedure on media briefings — he should press for a broader framework encompassing police, traditional media, and social media alike.

The bench observed that it has to be seen on a larger canvas of fair trial, and added, "we understand that the media briefing from the police must be responsible, must be reasonable…not to expose bias. Because in a criminal justice system the investigating agency is neither pro-victim nor pro-accused."

The bench stressed that there should be an independent investigation to unravel the truth. “To ensure that a balance is maintained, the manual will restrain the police from making over enthusiastic statements inferable with regard to guilt subject to adjudication in a forensic and dispassionate mind," observed the bench.