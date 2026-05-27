SC Rules EC Has Power To Conduct SIR, Poll Body Did Not Transgress Statutory Or Constitutional Provision
The Supreme Court said the measures adopted by the poll panel cannot be held to be disproportionate.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 11:22 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has the authority to conduct the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise and did not transgress any statutory or constitutional provision. The apex court stressed that the exercise has a direct nexus with free and fair elections.
The apex court said it cannot be said that the poll panel acted outside its statutory powers by exercising SIR. "The SIR fulfils proportionality and is not manifestly excessive," the court said.
"We are equally satisfied that the object sought to be achieved by SIR bears a direct link to the constitutional goal of free and fair elections," the apex court said.
It noted that the Election Commission has the power to conduct SIR of electoral rolls under the constitutional scheme and the Representation of the People Act.
The Supreme Court said it was founded by the constitutional purpose of restoration of accuracy of electoral rolls, and stressed that the measures adopted by the poll panel cannot be held to be disproportionate.