ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Rules EC Has Power To Conduct SIR, Poll Body Did Not Transgress Statutory Or Constitutional Provision

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has the authority to conduct the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise and did not transgress any statutory or constitutional provision. The apex court stressed that the exercise has a direct nexus with free and fair elections.

The apex court said it cannot be said that the poll panel acted outside its statutory powers by exercising SIR. "The SIR fulfils proportionality and is not manifestly excessive," the court said.

"We are equally satisfied that the object sought to be achieved by SIR bears a direct link to the constitutional goal of free and fair elections," the apex court said.