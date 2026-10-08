Supreme Court: Rules Appointing Jharkhand DGP Prima Facie In Teeth Of Earlier Decision
Earlier this month, the Centre moved the Supreme Court challenging the appointment of the Jharkhand DGP.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 8, 2026 at 3:23 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said the rules for appointing the Jharkhand Director General of Police are "prima facie in the teeth of its earlier decision" and sought the response of senior IPS officer Tadasha Mishra, who was appointed as police chief in the state. Mishra, a 1994 batch IPS officer of the Jharkhand cadre, was appointed as the DGP of the state on December 30, 2025, a day before her superannuation, by the Hemant Soren government.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the Centre, senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented the Jharkhand government and senior advocate Raju Ramachandran appeared as amicus curiae in the matter.
During the hearing, Sibal said the state will revisit the rules. The bench said it is allowing Mishra to file her response, as she will be affected if the rules are set aside.
The bench observed that an officer was eligible for consideration for appointment as Director General of Police of the state even though her total service before superannuation was less than six months, by giving credit to retrospective service.
"Such a provision prima facie seems to be directly in teeth of the law laid down by this court in the Prakash Singh case. In the event of the rule being annulled, consequential appointment of Tadasha Mishra, DGP Jharkhand, would require to be set aside. We therefore deem it appropriate to accord her one opportunity of being heard for which the state of Jharkhand is directed to serve notice on her to enable her to appear and assist this court," said the bench in its order.
Meanwhile, the state of Jharkhand will be at "liberty to revisit" the offending rule, observed the bench, scheduling the matter for further hearing after a week.
Mehta said if Jharkhand chooses to defend the rule they may file a reply. The bench said alternatively the state shall be at liberty to file its counter.
Sibal said, "In West Bengal, the DGP was to retire in April and was appointed DGP in March. The central government itself extended his term by six months. Just to indicate to my learned friend… that maybe he files a petition against that appointment as well."
Ramachandran said, "as far as amicus is concerned, every state… it’s across the board."
The bench was hearing the Centre’s plea challenging the "Selection and Appointment of Director General and Inspector General of Police, Jharkhand (Head of the Police Force) Regulation, 2025," notified by the state government on January 8, 2025.
Earlier, Ramachandran had scrutinised the Selection and Appointment of DGP, Jharkhand Rules, 2025.
Ramachandran is assisting a bench by the CJI on pleas regarding the alleged violation of the apex court's directions by various states on the procedures to be adopted in DGP appointments.
"The appointment of the current DGP (HoPF) one day before her retirement is clearly in complete violation of the principles laid down in the Prakash Singh-I, II, and III judgments and orders," Ramachandran said in the note.
A plea was filed by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi seeking a declaration that the state government’s amended rules pertaining to the DGP’s appointment process violated the top court’s judgment.
The apex court in August asked the amicus curiae to submit his note in response. Marandi was represented by advocates Abhisek Rai and Gyanant Singh.
In his note, the amicus observed that while several provisions of the state’s disputed rules align with the spirit of the Supreme Court’s landmark Prakash Singh rulings, certain clauses demand clarification and safeguards to curb arbitrariness and political interference.
Earlier this month, the Centre moved the Supreme Court challenging the appointment of the Jharkhand DGP, arguing that the state’s 2025 regulations governing the selection of the police chief run contrary to binding directions issued earlier by the apex court.
The Centre objected to the manner in which the Jharkhand government amended its regulations to facilitate Mishra’s appointment as DGP on December 30, 2025, a day before she was due to retire.
Centre’s application challenged the legality of appointments made under the “Selection and Appointment of Director General and Inspector General of Police, Jharkhand (Head of the Police Force) Regulation, 2025”.
The Prakash Singh case relates to the apex court’s monitoring of police reforms, in which the court has issued a series of directions since 2006. These directions aimed at insulating the police from undue political interference and ensuring transparent, merit-based appointments and fixed tenures for senior police officers.
"It is respectfully submitted that these regulations framed by the State of Jharkhand are in complete defiance of the directions laid down by this Hon'ble Court in the Prakash Singh case. Further, disobeying the directions and orders of this Hon'ble Court, the State Government has not taken the leave/permission of this Hon'ble Court as prescribed in the aforementioned direction dated 03.07.2018 before notifying the said impugned Regulation in question," said the Centre’s application.
The application contended that a December 29 resolution removed the requirement of six months’ residual service for appointment as DGP, paving the way for Mishra’s appointment under the 2025 regulations.
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