ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court: Rules Appointing Jharkhand DGP Prima Facie In Teeth Of Earlier Decision

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said the rules for appointing the Jharkhand Director General of Police are "prima facie in the teeth of its earlier decision" and sought the response of senior IPS officer Tadasha Mishra, who was appointed as police chief in the state. Mishra, a 1994 batch IPS officer of the Jharkhand cadre, was appointed as the DGP of the state on December 30, 2025, a day before her superannuation, by the Hemant Soren government.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the Centre, senior advocate Kapil Sibal represented the Jharkhand government and senior advocate Raju Ramachandran appeared as amicus curiae in the matter.

During the hearing, Sibal said the state will revisit the rules. The bench said it is allowing Mishra to file her response, as she will be affected if the rules are set aside.

The bench observed that an officer was eligible for consideration for appointment as Director General of Police of the state even though her total service before superannuation was less than six months, by giving credit to retrospective service.

"Such a provision prima facie seems to be directly in teeth of the law laid down by this court in the Prakash Singh case. In the event of the rule being annulled, consequential appointment of Tadasha Mishra, DGP Jharkhand, would require to be set aside. We therefore deem it appropriate to accord her one opportunity of being heard for which the state of Jharkhand is directed to serve notice on her to enable her to appear and assist this court," said the bench in its order.

Meanwhile, the state of Jharkhand will be at "liberty to revisit" the offending rule, observed the bench, scheduling the matter for further hearing after a week.

Mehta said if Jharkhand chooses to defend the rule they may file a reply. The bench said alternatively the state shall be at liberty to file its counter.

Sibal said, "In West Bengal, the DGP was to retire in April and was appointed DGP in March. The central government itself extended his term by six months. Just to indicate to my learned friend… that maybe he files a petition against that appointment as well."

Ramachandran said, "as far as amicus is concerned, every state… it’s across the board."

The bench was hearing the Centre’s plea challenging the "Selection and Appointment of Director General and Inspector General of Police, Jharkhand (Head of the Police Force) Regulation, 2025," notified by the state government on January 8, 2025.

Earlier, Ramachandran had scrutinised the Selection and Appointment of DGP, Jharkhand Rules, 2025.