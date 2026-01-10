ETV Bharat / bharat

'Unsettles The Collective Conscience': SC Revokes Bail In Uttar Pradesh Minor's Assault Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday has revoked the bail granted by the Allahabad High Court to a youth, in Uttar Pradesh, accused of repeatedly committing penetrative sexual assault on a minor under armed intimidation and recording the act for purposes of blackmail.

The apex court observed that such conduct inflicts irreparable harm on the victim's life and profoundly unsettles the collective conscience of society, and stressed, "the safety of the victim and the need to preserve the purity of the trial process assume paramount importance."

The bench set aside the April 9, 2025 order of the high court granting bail to the accused and directed him to surrender before court within two weeks.

A bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and R Mahdevan said that the offences alleged in the present case are heinous and grave. "Such conduct has a devastating impact on the life of the victim and shakes the collective conscience of society," the apex court said in the judgment.

The bench observed that it is settled law that the mere filing of a chargesheet does not, by itself, preclude consideration of an application for bail. However, while assessing such an application, the court is duty-bound to have due regard to the nature and gravity of the offence and the material collected during investigation, it added.

"The high court, while granting bail to respondent no. 2 – accused, failed to take into account the nature and gravity of the offences and the statutory rigour under the provisions of the POCSO Act," said the judgment.

The bench said the omission to notice that the chargesheet had already been filed, coupled with the prima facie material emerging from the victim's statements renders the exercise of discretion by the high court manifestly erroneous.

"Moreover, the high court failed to apply the settled parameters governing the grant of bail including the gravity of the offence, the vulnerability of the victim and the likelihood of witness intimidation," it said.