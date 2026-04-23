ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court: Respect Eminent Persons, Jurists, Not WhatsApp University

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said it values the perspectives of eminent persons and jurists but cautioned that information circulating through "WhatsApp university" cannot be treated as credible or accepted.

The observation by a nine-judge Constitution bench came while hearing petitions related to discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala Temple in Kerala, and on the ambit and scope of religious freedom practised by multiple faiths. The bench comprises Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices B V Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan, and Joymalya Bagchi.

Senior advocate Neeraj Kishan Kaul, representing the head of the Dawoodi Bohra community, referred to an article written by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. The bench was informed that the Congress leader's article discussed judicial restraint in matters of religious relief.

CJI Kant said, "We respect all eminent persons, jurists, etc., but personal opinion is personal opinion." Kaul said if knowledge and wisdom come from any source, any country, any university, it should be welcomed.