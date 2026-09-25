ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Reserves Order On Pleas Against Survey In Sambhal Mosque Row

File photo of the Jama Masjid in Sambhal ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its order on pleas challenging a survey ordered by a Sambhal court in the Shahi Jama Masjid and Harihar temple dispute. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe. The bench dealt with two petitions filed by the management committee of Sambhal's Jama Masjid challenging a May 19, 2025. order of the Allahabad High Court. The bench heard submissions by senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, who represented the mosque committee, and advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who represented some Hindu parties. Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, representing the Uttar Pradesh government, contended that the state does not want to get into the respective claims of the parties.