Supreme Court Reserves Order On Pleas Against Survey In Sambhal Mosque Row
The bench dealt with two petitions filed by the management committee of Sambhal's Jama Masjid.
Published : September 25, 2026 at 7:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its order on pleas challenging a survey ordered by a Sambhal court in the Shahi Jama Masjid and Harihar temple dispute. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe.
The bench dealt with two petitions filed by the management committee of Sambhal's Jama Masjid challenging a May 19, 2025. order of the Allahabad High Court.
The bench heard submissions by senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, who represented the mosque committee, and advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, who represented some Hindu parties.
Additional Solicitor General KM Nataraj, representing the Uttar Pradesh government, contended that the state does not want to get into the respective claims of the parties.
"As the State, we don’t want to get into the respective claims of either of the parties," said Nataraj. He added that as the State, "we are committed and bound to protect the interests of all," and also referred to the provisions of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991.
The 1991 law prohibits conversion of any place of worship and provides for maintaining the religious character of any place of worship as it existed on August 15, 1947. However, the dispute relating to Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid at Ayodhya was kept out of its purview.
Ahmadi contended that the issue concerning the interpretation of the 1991 Act was pending before a larger bench of the apex court. In a significant order passed on December 12, 2024, the top court restrained courts nationwide from entertaining fresh lawsuits and passing any effective interim or final orders in pending ones seeking to reclaim religious places, especially mosques and dargahs, until further directions.
The bench passed the order while hearing pleas challenging various provisions of the 1991 Act. The Allahabad High Court dismissed the mosque committee's plea against the survey ordered by the Sambhal court, upholding the civil court's direction for the survey. The High Court had said that the order to appoint a court commissioner and the suit were maintainable.
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