SC Reserves Order On AIADMK Leader Plea Challenging MK Stalin Election In 2011

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved its order on a plea filed by AIADMK leader Saidai S Duraisamy against a Madras High Court verdict dismissing his election petition against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M K Stalin that alleged corrupt practices on the latter’s part in the 2011 Assembly polls.

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi heard the submissions by the lawyers appearing for both parties. In 2017, the Madras High Court dismissed the election petition of Duraisamy, who lost to Stalin in the 2011 polls from Kolathur by 2,739 votes.