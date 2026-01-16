ETV Bharat / bharat

SC: Reserved Category Candidates Will Get General Seat If They Score More Than Cut Off Marks

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said that candidates from reserved categories who secure higher marks than the general category cutoff must be adjusted against unreserved seats.

The judgment was passed by a bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma. "It is now a settled proposition of law that a candidate belonging to reserve category (SC, ST, and OBC) who has scored marks higher than the cut off marks for the general category is to be treated as having qualified against an open or unreserved vacant post," said the bench.

The bench said in the present case, no concession or relaxation was extended to the reserve category candidates who have been appointed on their own merit against the posts meant for the general category candidates as they have scored more marks than the general category candidates in the selection process.

It added that the facts of the case further makes it clear that all the vacancies notified for unreserved category (122 posts) were filled up based upon the marks scored by candidates in the process of selection on their own merit and, therefore, the appellant authority were justified in migrating the candidates belonging to reserve category to the unreserved list on the basis of their own merit as they have scored higher marks than the general category candidates.

The apex court made these observations while setting aside a 2020 judgment by the Kerala High Court, which had previously directed the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to appoint an unreserved candidate by excluding meritorious reserved category (MRC) candidates from the general list.

"This court is of the considered opinion that the judgment delivered by the single judge as well as the division bench of the Kerala High Court deserves to be set aside and are accordingly set aside and the question of directing appointment of respondent no. 1 i.e. Sham Krishna B. or any other person belonging to unreserved category does not arise as all vacancies notified under the unreserved category have been filled strictly in accordance with the merit list prepared by the appellant authority," said the bench.