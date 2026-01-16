SC: Reserved Category Candidates Will Get General Seat If They Score More Than Cut Off Marks
The AAI, following the selection process, filled 122 unreserved seats by including both general category candidates and meritorious candidates from OBC, SC and ST backgrounds.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 16, 2026 at 8:57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday said that candidates from reserved categories who secure higher marks than the general category cutoff must be adjusted against unreserved seats.
The judgment was passed by a bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and Satish Chandra Sharma. "It is now a settled proposition of law that a candidate belonging to reserve category (SC, ST, and OBC) who has scored marks higher than the cut off marks for the general category is to be treated as having qualified against an open or unreserved vacant post," said the bench.
The bench said in the present case, no concession or relaxation was extended to the reserve category candidates who have been appointed on their own merit against the posts meant for the general category candidates as they have scored more marks than the general category candidates in the selection process.
It added that the facts of the case further makes it clear that all the vacancies notified for unreserved category (122 posts) were filled up based upon the marks scored by candidates in the process of selection on their own merit and, therefore, the appellant authority were justified in migrating the candidates belonging to reserve category to the unreserved list on the basis of their own merit as they have scored higher marks than the general category candidates.
The apex court made these observations while setting aside a 2020 judgment by the Kerala High Court, which had previously directed the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to appoint an unreserved candidate by excluding meritorious reserved category (MRC) candidates from the general list.
"This court is of the considered opinion that the judgment delivered by the single judge as well as the division bench of the Kerala High Court deserves to be set aside and are accordingly set aside and the question of directing appointment of respondent no. 1 i.e. Sham Krishna B. or any other person belonging to unreserved category does not arise as all vacancies notified under the unreserved category have been filled strictly in accordance with the merit list prepared by the appellant authority," said the bench.
The bench noted that the appellant authority has justified its stand in shifting reserve category candidates towards the list of unreserved category candidates as they have obtained marks more than the candidates belonging to unreserved category or at par with the candidates belonging to unreserved category candidates.
"There are mainly two-fold purposes of maintaining a reservation register or roster. Firstly, to ascertain that at any given point of time, the number of employees in a cadre belonging to a particular category (SC, ST and OBC) does not exceed their lawful quota in the cadre. The second purpose is to determine the number of posts in all the categories (UR, SC, ST and OBC) which are vacant for future recruitments," said the bench.
The bench noted that the reservation roster is not used to make selections during the recruitment process, but only to define the number of vacant posts for advertising for recruitment. "However, since the reservation register or roster defines the quota available for recruitment, it can be used to decide who deserves selection and who does not deserve selection on account of a concerned category quota being filled by more meritorious candidates in the category available for the concerned candidate," it added.
Justice Sharma, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench, said the "unreserved" category is not a "quota" for general candidates but an "open" pool available to all based strictly on merit. The bench observed that this "Merit Induced Shift" is a requirement of Article 14 (equality before law) and Article 16 (equality of opportunity in public employment).
The bench observed that when a reserved category candidate outperforms general candidates without using any concessions (like age or fee relaxations), they must be counted as an "open" candidate. The dispute originated from a 2013 recruitment drive by the AAI for 245 posts of junior assistant (fire service).
The AAI, following the selection process, filled 122 unreserved seats by including both general category candidates and meritorious candidates from OBC, SC and ST backgrounds. Sham Krishna B, an unreserved category candidate who was placed at Serial No 10 on the waiting list, challenged this process. The Kerala High Court had ruled in his favour, finding the AAI's selection process "vitiated" and ordering his appointment.
Also Read
United Doctors Front Files PIL In SC Against Reduction Of Qualifying Cut-Off Percentiles For NEET-PG 2025–26