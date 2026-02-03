ETV Bharat / bharat

'Must Be Eradicated, Can't Allowed To Be Spread’: SC On Delay In Delivery Of Judgments

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that the practice of reserving judgments for months by High Courts without making them public is an "identifiable ailment" and it must be eradicated.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The apex court was hearing a plea that said the Jharkhand High Court orally pronounced a judgment dismissing a petition on December 4 2025, and the verdict has not yet been uploaded. The bench said a complete judgment be provided to the counsel by the end of next week.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who was appearing for the litigant, said, "It seems some kind of lip service is going on… Some message has to go. This amounts to playing with the majesty of law."

The CJI said there are broadly two kinds of judges: one is a hard-working judge who will hear everybody and reserve in 10-15 matters even and there are some judges who after this don't deliver the judgments.

"We are not on anyone individually. This is a challenge before the judiciary, and this is an identifiable ailment. It has to be treated and eradicated, and it cannot be allowed to spread", said the CJI.