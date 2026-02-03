'Must Be Eradicated, Can't Allowed To Be Spread’: SC On Delay In Delivery Of Judgments
The bench led by CJI Surya Kant was hearing a plea with regard to a case filed in the Jharkhand High Court.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 3, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday observed that the practice of reserving judgments for months by High Courts without making them public is an "identifiable ailment" and it must be eradicated.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi. The apex court was hearing a plea that said the Jharkhand High Court orally pronounced a judgment dismissing a petition on December 4 2025, and the verdict has not yet been uploaded. The bench said a complete judgment be provided to the counsel by the end of next week.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who was appearing for the litigant, said, "It seems some kind of lip service is going on… Some message has to go. This amounts to playing with the majesty of law."
The CJI said there are broadly two kinds of judges: one is a hard-working judge who will hear everybody and reserve in 10-15 matters even and there are some judges who after this don't deliver the judgments.
"We are not on anyone individually. This is a challenge before the judiciary, and this is an identifiable ailment. It has to be treated and eradicated, and it cannot be allowed to spread", said the CJI.
The bench also referred to another prevalent trend that in some cases arguments were heard, and those cases are again posted for further directions.
The CJI said he will raise this issue in his upcoming meeting with the Chief Justices of High Courts. "We will discuss this among other agendas. We will try to find a solution so that such avoidable litigation ends," he said.
The bench noted that the Jharkhand High Court pronounced the judgment on December 4, 2025, where the writ petition was dismissed, and the judgment has not been uploaded yet.
"We have impressed upon the counsel appearing for the high court that there is no rhyme or reason for such delay. Let a complete judgment be provided to the counsel by the end of next week", said the apex court, while listing the matter in the week commencing on February 16.
The apex court in November 2025 had directed all High Courts to submit detailed reports on timelines for reserved judgments, including dates of reservation, pronouncement and uploading.
Read More