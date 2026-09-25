ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Relaxes 2020 Delhi Riots Accused's Bail Condition

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday relaxed the bail conditions imposed on Meeran Haider, a 2020 Delhi riots accused, and asked him to mark his attendance at the Crime Branch police station every Saturday instead of twice weekly. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi.

Senior advocate Siddharth Agarwal, representing Haider, sought relaxation of bail conditions due to Haider's marriage. It was argued before the bench that the trial court would not grant them relief in the matter.

The bench said that as Haider is scheduled to get married on October 17, he is exempted from marking his attendance on October 17 and 24.