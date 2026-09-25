Supreme Court Relaxes 2020 Delhi Riots Accused's Bail Condition
It said that as Haider is scheduled to get married on October 17, he is exempted from marking his attendance on October 17 and 24.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : September 25, 2026 at 5:56 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday relaxed the bail conditions imposed on Meeran Haider, a 2020 Delhi riots accused, and asked him to mark his attendance at the Crime Branch police station every Saturday instead of twice weekly. The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi.
Senior advocate Siddharth Agarwal, representing Haider, sought relaxation of bail conditions due to Haider's marriage. It was argued before the bench that the trial court would not grant them relief in the matter.
The bench said that as Haider is scheduled to get married on October 17, he is exempted from marking his attendance on October 17 and 24.
The bench made it clear that the remaining bail conditions remain unchanged. The bail conditions included not posting anything on social media and not participating in any programme or addressing or attending any gathering, rally or meeting, whether physically or virtually, until the conclusion of the trial. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, representing Delhi Police, did not oppose the relaxation of bail conditions for Haider.
The bench stated that Haider will mark his attendance every Saturday between 10 AM and 12 PM at the Crime Branch police station.
The apex court granted bail to Haider in January, along with activists Gulfisha Fatima, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmad in the 2020 Delhi riots conspiracy case, imposing 11 conditions while emphasising that any misuse of liberty would lead to bail cancellation.
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