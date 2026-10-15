Social Backwardness Of Person Can't Be Transferred From Hindu To Non-Hindu Social Order: SC
The apex court upheld the Madras HC order, which had quashed the Tamil Nadu government's notification to grant reservation to a person converting to Islam.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 15, 2026 at 11:11 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday held that social backwardness cannot be transplanted from the Hindu social order to a non‑Hindu social order after conversion, underscoring that caste‑linked disadvantage does not automatically carry over to another faith.
The apex court upheld the Madras High Court's decision to strike down a Tamil Nadu government order (GO) that allowed persons from Backwards Classes, Most Backwards Classes, Denotified Communities and Scheduled Castes to be treated as Backwards Class Muslims after converting to Islam.
The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Shree Chandrashekhar.
Justice Mishra, pronouncing the order on behalf of the bench, said: “A person who converts from a Hindu social order to a non-Hindu social order cannot claim affirmative action under Article 16(4) of the Constitution merely based on the social backwardness associated with his pre-conversion status.”
The bench said backwardness cannot be carried forward to confer upon him status of a backward class in the religion to which he has converted.
In August, the apex court reserved its order on a plea by the Tamil Nadu government challenging a Madras High Court order, which held that a person converting to Islam was not entitled to claim reservation under the Backwards Class (Muslim) category solely based on conversion.
Justice Mishra said conversion to a non-Hindu social order does not by itself confer membership of any particular notified backward class community.
The bench said a person’s pre-conversion cast or community status cannot, merely by reason of conversion cannot be transposed into membership of a distinct notified backward class community in the post-conversion social order.
The bench said the social backwardness which forms the basis of the person’s pre-conversion status cannot by itself become a legal foundation for conferring upon him membership of a different notified backward class community after conversion.
The bench dismissed the Tamil Nadu government's plea against the Madras High Court order, which held that a person converting to Islam can't claim reservation under the Backwards Class (Muslim) category solely based on conversion.
While upholding the High Court order, which had quashed the Tamil Nadu government’s notification to grant reservation to converted Muslims, the top court said it called for no interference.
A plea was moved before the High Court by Sameer Ahamed, who converted from Hinduism to Islam in 2015, with the conversion being notified through a Gazette notification in 2016. He subsequently married according to Islamic rites and sought a certificate identifying him as belonging to the “Muslim Lebbai” community to avail reservation benefits.
His application was rejected by the tahsildar, prompting him to move the High Court. The state government claimed it has the authority, based on the report of the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission, to issue backward classes (Muslim) community certificates to eligible persons who had embraced Islam among the backward classes, most backward classes, denotified communities and Scheduled Castes (SCs).
On June 25, the High Court held that a person converting to Islam was not entitled to claim reservation under the Backwards Classes (Muslim) category solely on the basis of conversion and declared unconstitutional the Government Order issued on March 9, 2024.
While striking down the GO, the High Court held that it was contrary to binding judicial precedents of both the Supreme Court and the High Court.
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