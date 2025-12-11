ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Rejects Prajwal Revanna's Plea For Transfer Of Cases To Special MP MLA Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea of former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna to transfer the trial of two criminal cases before the special MP/MLA court in Bengaluru to another court in the city on the ground of bias.

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant quipped, "We will help you in rebuilding your confidence in the system. Have full trust and faith in the officer…”, said the CJI. A bench headed by the CJI and Justice Joymalya Bagchi heard the matter.

Senior advocates Siddharth Luthra and Siddarth Dave represented Revanna before the bench. The bench said the observations by the presiding officer of the court cannot be the foundation for forming a definitive opinion of bias or prejudgment.

"We have no reason to doubt that the presiding officer cannot be swayed by the fact that the petitioner was found guilty in the earlier case, and obviously, he shall evaluate the evidence in the pending trial and will confine his conclusions on the basis of evidence led in the pending trial," the bench observed.

The bench said no inference shall be drawn against the petitioner on the basis of the previous conviction or the evidence led in the trial, which led to his conviction. The bench noted that the appeal of the petitioner is pending before the High Court. The petitioner raised apprehensions that the trial judge was likely to be biased against him, as the same judge had earlier convicted him in another rape case.

The bench told the counsel that there are hypothetical situations in the court, and the judge's observation should not lead to allegations against him.

"There are hypothetical situations in court. We make observations. But I am not someone who will take the browbeating of judges or courts lightly… As soon as the judge makes an observation there are allegations made against him," the CJI said.