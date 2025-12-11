Supreme Court Rejects Prajwal Revanna's Plea For Transfer Of Cases To Special MP MLA Court
The bench led by CJI Surya Kant said observations of the judge cannot be a ground of bias, while refusing to entertain Revanna's plea.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : December 11, 2025 at 6:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea of former Janata Dal (Secular) MP Prajwal Revanna to transfer the trial of two criminal cases before the special MP/MLA court in Bengaluru to another court in the city on the ground of bias.
The Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant quipped, "We will help you in rebuilding your confidence in the system. Have full trust and faith in the officer…”, said the CJI. A bench headed by the CJI and Justice Joymalya Bagchi heard the matter.
Senior advocates Siddharth Luthra and Siddarth Dave represented Revanna before the bench. The bench said the observations by the presiding officer of the court cannot be the foundation for forming a definitive opinion of bias or prejudgment.
"We have no reason to doubt that the presiding officer cannot be swayed by the fact that the petitioner was found guilty in the earlier case, and obviously, he shall evaluate the evidence in the pending trial and will confine his conclusions on the basis of evidence led in the pending trial," the bench observed.
The bench said no inference shall be drawn against the petitioner on the basis of the previous conviction or the evidence led in the trial, which led to his conviction. The bench noted that the appeal of the petitioner is pending before the High Court. The petitioner raised apprehensions that the trial judge was likely to be biased against him, as the same judge had earlier convicted him in another rape case.
The bench told the counsel that there are hypothetical situations in the court, and the judge's observation should not lead to allegations against him.
"There are hypothetical situations in court. We make observations. But I am not someone who will take the browbeating of judges or courts lightly… As soon as the judge makes an observation there are allegations made against him," the CJI said.
However, the bench said judges and courts also make mistakes, but they are being rectified. "Sometimes, errors happen as we deal with such a large volume of cases and evidence," the CJI said.
The petitioner's counsel contended that the judge made some adverse comments against the lawyers too, which requires expunction.
The bench said that lawyers cannot hold judicial officers to ransom and make any allegations against them. The bench said all the contention like the expunction of the remarks by the presiding officer, can be raised by the petitioner before the High Court in the pending appeal.
"Mr Dave, these remarks were inspired by the High Court order itself on the same lines. You cannot hold the judicial officers to ransom. This lawyer appears in collateral cases and withdraws the vakalatnama time and again…", observed the bench.
The bench said Revanna's counsel can furnish an apology before the High Court as it is the most unethical thing to allege bias just because some observations were made by the presiding officer.
While declining to interfere with the High Court order, the bench said, "We don't want to send a message that I went to the Supreme Court and got this done. We have to keep the morale of our district judiciary high…".
The trial court at Bengaluru had rejected Revanna's plea for transfer of cases against him on the ground that it was the special MP/MLA court, which was specially designated to try offences against the elected representatives.
