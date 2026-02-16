ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Rejects Plea Over Hoardings 'Prohibiting' Entry Of Pastors In Chhattisgarh Villages

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday junked a plea challenging an order passed by the Chhattisgarh High Court in a matter pertaining to hoardings which allegedly prohibit the entry of pastors and converted Christians in some villages in the state.

The matter came up before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. In October last year, the high court had disposed of two separate pleas seeking the removal of such hoardings.

The high court, while referring to an apex court verdict, had observed that the installation of hoardings for preventing forcible conversion by way of allurement or fraudulent means cannot be termed as unconstitutional.

During the hearing today, senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the petitioner, referred to a separate matter relating to alleged attacks on pastors, which is pending before the apex court.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the plea before the high court was limited, but the petitioner has now added several new facts and documents in the petition filed in the apex court.

The bench asked Gonsalves to see the directions issued by the high court. Gonsalves contended that it said go before the gram sabha.

The bench said whatever the competent authority and pointed out that there was a statutory scheme, and told Gonsalves that he should have approached the appropriate authority, and it would have examined the matter.