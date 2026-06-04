ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Rejects Plea For Guidelines For Time-Bound Disposal Of Cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain a plea seeking a direction regarding framing and implementation of guidelines for time-bound disposal of cases. The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and V Mohana. The bench made it clear that it was not keen to entertain the plea.

The plea filed by a lawyer sought laying down of uniform, structured, and enforceable guidelines for regulating adjournments in all courts across the country. The petitioner, appearing in person, contended before the bench that the petition sought guidelines on unregulated adjournments of cases in the courts.

"You go to the Bar Council of India, State Bar Council, High Court Bar Associations and District Court Bar Associations," the bench told the petitioner.