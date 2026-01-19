SC Rejects Plea Challenging Imposition Of Rs 5 Lakh Cost On Petitioner In 2023
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 19, 2026 at 12:56 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea filed by a Lucknow-based lawyer claiming that a cost of Rs 5 lakh was imposed on him in October 2023 for filing a "frivolous" petition, instead of Rs 25,000, which was pronounced in the open court.
The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Joymalya Bagchi. The bench declined to entertain the fresh plea filed by the lawyer seeking modification of the 2023 order.
"We will go by the order, and it contains Rs 5 lakh," said the bench. The CJI orally remarked, "These all are publicity petitions." The lawyer claimed that the bench had imposed Rs 25,000 as a cost on him in the open court for filing the PIL.
The lawyer contended that the order contained Rs 5 lakh as the cost, and now the collector is proposing action against him for recovery of the amount.
In October 2023, a bench led by CJI D Y Chandrachud (since retired) had dismissed the PIL filed by lawyer Ashok Pandey. The plea sought a direction that Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, who is the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court now, be sworn in again as the Bombay High Court Chief Justice, as the oath was not taken as prescribed under the Constitution.
The 2023 PIL had said that when Justice Upadhyaya was sworn in as the chief justice of the Bombay High Court on July 29, that year, he did not use the word "I" before taking his name, which contravened the third schedule of the Constitution.
"Time has come when the court should impose exemplary costs in such frivolous PILs. We accordingly dismiss the petition with costs of Rs 5,00,000, which shall be deposited by the petitioner in the registry of this court within a period of four weeks. …," the apex court had said in October 2023.
The apex court had noted that the prayers raised in the plea are seeking the administration of a fresh oath to Justice D K Upadhyay as Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court. It had also noted that the governor and chief minister of Goa, Daman and Diu were not invited for the ceremony.
"We are clearly of the view that such frivolous PILs occupy the time and attention of the Court, thereby deflecting the attention of the Court from more serious matters and consuming the infrastructure of the judicial manpower and Registry of the Court,” the bench had said.
