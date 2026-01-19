ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Rejects Plea Challenging Imposition Of Rs 5 Lakh Cost On Petitioner In 2023

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea filed by a Lucknow-based lawyer claiming that a cost of Rs 5 lakh was imposed on him in October 2023 for filing a "frivolous" petition, instead of Rs 25,000, which was pronounced in the open court.

The matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and comprising justices Dipankar Datta and Joymalya Bagchi. The bench declined to entertain the fresh plea filed by the lawyer seeking modification of the 2023 order.

"We will go by the order, and it contains Rs 5 lakh," said the bench. The CJI orally remarked, "These all are publicity petitions." The lawyer claimed that the bench had imposed Rs 25,000 as a cost on him in the open court for filing the PIL.

The lawyer contended that the order contained Rs 5 lakh as the cost, and now the collector is proposing action against him for recovery of the amount.

In October 2023, a bench led by CJI D Y Chandrachud (since retired) had dismissed the PIL filed by lawyer Ashok Pandey. The plea sought a direction that Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya, who is the Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court now, be sworn in again as the Bombay High Court Chief Justice, as the oath was not taken as prescribed under the Constitution.