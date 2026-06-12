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SC Rejects Congress Leader Meenakshi Natarajan's Plea Against Rejection Of Rajya Sabha Candidature

Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan, centre, speaks as party leader Jitu Patwari, right, looks on during a party briefing at AICC office, in New Delhi, Friday, June 12, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan's plea challenging the rejection of her nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls.

After the matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Atul S Chandurkar, the bench said, "We are not inclined to entertain this petition under Article 32 of the Constitution…hereby dismissed."

"Needless to say, any observations made herein concerning the basis for the rejection of the petitioner’s nomination are only for the purpose of appreciating the facts of the case. Nothing contained in this order shall affect the election petition, should any such petition be filed by the petitioner or any other person before the concerned High Court," the bench added.

While senior advocates AM Singhvi and Vivek Tankha appeared for the Congress leader before the bench, senior advocate DS Naidu represented the Election Commission.

The bench refused to accept the petitioner’s argument that Article 32 can be invoked to cure "glaring” and “manifest" errors in rejection of nomination.

While pronouncing the order, Justice Mishra said that if the court were to accept such arguments and distinguish between cases warranting interference under Articles 32/226 and those where candidates should be relegated to the remedy of an election petition, it would be reading into Article 329 a principle that does not exist.

"We are afraid, any such interpretation that this court can entertain petitions in some cases involving rejection of nomination papers, while leaving others to pursue the remedy before an election tribunal, cannot be encouraged," Justice Mishra said.

During the hearing, the bench asked Natarajan’s counsel to cite any judgment in which the apex court has interfered in such cases.

The bench observed that however erroneous the decision may be, once a nomination is rejected, the remedy ordinarily lies elsewhere. Justice Mishra asked, "Is there any judgment of this court where we have interfered at that stage?"