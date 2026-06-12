SC Rejects Congress Leader Meenakshi Natarajan's Plea Against Rejection Of Rajya Sabha Candidature
The bench refused to accept the petitioner’s argument that Article 32 can be invoked to cure "glaring” and "manifest" errors in the rejection of nomination.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : June 12, 2026 at 2:33 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain Congress leader Meenakshi Natarajan's plea challenging the rejection of her nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls.
After the matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Atul S Chandurkar, the bench said, "We are not inclined to entertain this petition under Article 32 of the Constitution…hereby dismissed."
"Needless to say, any observations made herein concerning the basis for the rejection of the petitioner’s nomination are only for the purpose of appreciating the facts of the case. Nothing contained in this order shall affect the election petition, should any such petition be filed by the petitioner or any other person before the concerned High Court," the bench added.
While senior advocates AM Singhvi and Vivek Tankha appeared for the Congress leader before the bench, senior advocate DS Naidu represented the Election Commission.
The bench refused to accept the petitioner’s argument that Article 32 can be invoked to cure "glaring” and “manifest" errors in rejection of nomination.
While pronouncing the order, Justice Mishra said that if the court were to accept such arguments and distinguish between cases warranting interference under Articles 32/226 and those where candidates should be relegated to the remedy of an election petition, it would be reading into Article 329 a principle that does not exist.
"We are afraid, any such interpretation that this court can entertain petitions in some cases involving rejection of nomination papers, while leaving others to pursue the remedy before an election tribunal, cannot be encouraged," Justice Mishra said.
During the hearing, the bench asked Natarajan’s counsel to cite any judgment in which the apex court has interfered in such cases.
The bench observed that however erroneous the decision may be, once a nomination is rejected, the remedy ordinarily lies elsewhere. Justice Mishra asked, "Is there any judgment of this court where we have interfered at that stage?"
Justice Mishra told Singhvi that the difficulty is that if the court interfered with the rejection of the nomination, there would be a splitting of the jurisdiction contemplated under Article 329.
Justice Mishra further noted that the remedy is with the Election Commission. "Show us any judgment where we have interfered?" asked the bench.
It was argued that only a notice had been issued. "Where is the court's cognisance? Does the issuance of a summons amount to cognisance?" counsel submitted.
Singhvi said "there are no charges framed, why should she disclose? If there is a criminal case pending, she would disclose it as a candidate."
Singhvi said he had argued before the Election Commission for nearly an hour, but "the custodian of the Constitution remained silent, which is reprehensible." He stressed the failure of governance and added that he mentioned the matter yesterday and they declared the results.
The bench asked, "Show us any judgment where after nomination in a parliamentary or legislative election, we have set aside the order of the returning officer."
Singhvi argued that she may or may not win the election, but she was excluded at the threshold itself. He also criticised the Election Commission for remaining silent.
The respondents’ counsel argued that the petitioner should have disclosed all pending cases against her at whatever stage they were pending before any court. It was argued that it is not required that only such cases be disclosed in which cognisance has been taken or charges have been framed. The counsel argued that any non-disclosure which is otherwise warranted under clause 5 of Form 26 would entail rejection of the nomination and the returning officer has not committed any error.
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing the rival candidate, submitted that the right to contest an election is not a fundamental right but only a statutory right and stressed that if there is no fundamental right, Article 32 cannot be invoked. Rohatgi stressed the bar under Article 329 of the Constitution on judicial interference, by virtue of which Articles 32 and 226 are ousted from the election process.
Also Read:
Top Congress Leaders Meet EC, Say Meenakshi Natarajan's RS Nomination Wrongly Rejected; BJP Says Info Provided By Insiders