ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Rejects Plea By Andhra Govt Challenging HC Order On Backward Class Quota In Local Body Polls

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea by the Andhra Pradesh government challenging the High Court's order that struck down two government orders providing 34 per cent reservation for backward classes in local body elections.

Hearing the matter, a bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Sheel Nagu said that the Andhra Pradesh High Court has passed a reasonable order.

On October 1, the High court struck down two government orders, observing that the quota violated Supreme Court guidelines which suggest that total reservation should not exceed 50 per cent.

The counsel representing the state government contended that there was no reason why the high court rejected the data as "unreliable".

The bench asked where the High Court had erred in holding that the data from the Unified Family Survey, which the state had also relied on, is not relevant.