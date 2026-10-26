'Part Of Political Process': Supreme Court Rejects Plea Against AIADMK MLAs Who Switched To TVK
In September, the Madras High Court observed that the right to resign a legislative assembly seat is a facet of the constitutional scheme.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 26, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea against six AIADMK MLAs who voluntarily resigned from their seats after voting against the party whip and subsequently joined the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
The bench said it was not inclined to entertain the plea filed by advocate K Suthan. The advocate moved the apex court challenging a Madras High Court order which dismissed his plea.
"Somebody resigns and becomes minister, it's part of the political process," said the apex court while rejecting the plea.
In September this year, the High Court dismissed the plea seeking the framing of an "Election Expenditure Security" mechanism and the five-year disqualification of the six AIADMK defectors.
The High Court observed that the right to resign a legislative assembly seat is a facet of the constitutional scheme and cannot be burdened with extra-statutory conditions by judicial order.
The plea sought a direction to the Election Commission and the Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer to frame an "Election Expenditure Security" mechanism under which a sitting MLA who resigns voluntarily from a seat and later wants to contest the by-election necessitated by the resignation, must first deposit an amount equal to the public money spent on holding the by-election.
On October 13, the High Court upheld the decision of Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar accepting the resignations of six AIADMK MLAs, who later joined the ruling TVK.
The High Court had directed the Speaker to decide on the petition from AIADMK whip Krishamurthy. The plea sought disqualification of S Jayakumar, Maragatham Kumaravel, P Sathyabama and Esakki Subaya from the assembly within two months.
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