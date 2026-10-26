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'Part Of Political Process': Supreme Court Rejects Plea Against AIADMK MLAs Who Switched To TVK

FILE - Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay speaks during the Budget Session of the State Legislative Assembly, in Chennai. ( ANI )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday declined to entertain a plea against six AIADMK MLAs who voluntarily resigned from their seats after voting against the party whip and subsequently joined the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

The bench said it was not inclined to entertain the plea filed by advocate K Suthan. The advocate moved the apex court challenging a Madras High Court order which dismissed his plea. "Somebody resigns and becomes minister, it's part of the political process," said the apex court while rejecting the plea. In September this year, the High Court dismissed the plea seeking the framing of an "Election Expenditure Security" mechanism and the five-year disqualification of the six AIADMK defectors.