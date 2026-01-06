ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Rejects PIL Seeking Enforcement Of Lyngdoh Committee Norms On Student Polls

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea seeking implementation of the 2006 Lyngdoh Committee Report, which lays down the regulatory framework for student union elections in colleges and universities across the country.

The central government, acting on the directive of the top court, had formed the Lyngdoh Committee whose report aimed to eliminate "money and muscle power" from campus politics while maintaining academic standards. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi declined to entertain the petition filed by Shiv Kumar Tripathi, observing that it lacked merit.

During the brief hearing, a counsel for Tripathi said the plea sought enforcement of the committee report to ensure fair elections for students' bodies in colleges and universities. The CJI termed the plea a publicity interest litigation.