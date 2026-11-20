ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Rejects PIL Seeking Database Of Individuals Filing 'Repeated' Complaints Of Sexual Offences

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a PIL seeking directions for setting up a database at police headquarters to address instances of people filing "repeated" complaints of sexual offences, saying that every individual has the right to lodge a complaint.

Observing that a person can file 100 complaints, as the law provides for consequences in case of false cases, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana rejected the PIL filed by one Shonee Kapoor against the Centre, the Delhi government and the city police commissioner.

“Everyone has a right to file a complaint, even a hundred complaints. If it is a false complaint, consequences will follow," Justice Bagchi said.

The bench expressed reservations about the database, sought in the plea, saying that maintaining such records could pose a serious risk of disclosure of the identities of victims of sexual offences.

During the hearing, it questioned the need for additional identity profiling when the existing legal framework already provides safeguards for the identification of victims and verification of complaints.

Justice Bagchi said that the law provides multiple layers of privacy protection for victims and warned that maintaining a database of complainants with the police could expose their identities.