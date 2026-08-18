Supreme Court Rejects Ban On Hanging But Urges Expert Review Of Execution Methods
The plea filed before SC urged replacing hanging with alternatives such as lethal injection, noting that many countries have already moved away from the method.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 18, 2026 at 11:25 AM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition to outlaw hanging and replace it with a less painful method, but left the door open for reforms.
While delivering the judgement, the apex court made it clear that its ruling does not prevent the Centre from commissioning an expert review — drawing on law, forensic medicine, neuroscience and criminology — to examine whether an alternative execution method would better minimise unnecessary pain while preserving the dignity of the condemned.
The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.
Justice Mehta, pronouncing the judgment, said, "We are not persuaded that a case has been made out for referring the decision of the three-judge bench (in Dina) to a larger bench for reconsideration of the constitutional validity of Sections 354 of the CrPC/ 393(5) of the BNSS (provisions dealing with death penalty by hanging)."
Justice Mehta clarified that the dismissal does not prevent future challenges to hanging if new scientific or medical evidence emerges showing that the basis of the earlier Dina judgment has been overturned by subsequent developments.
"We want to clarify that dismissal of the present writ petition must not be misunderstood as foreclosing future constitutional scrutiny, should compelling scientific, medical, or empirical evidence emerge demonstrating that the factual and scientific basis on which the decision in Dina proceeded has been materially displaced by subsequent developments," he stated.
The bench said Constitution interpretation is organic and must remain responsive both to the evolution of constitutional opinion and to advances in scientific knowledge.
The bench further observed that "nothing contained in this judgment shall preclude the Union government should it consider it appropriate from undertaking a comprehensive review of the existing method of execution through an expert body comprising specialists in law, forensic medicine, neuroscience, criminology, and allied disciplines with a view to examine whether any alternative method of execution better serves the constitutional objective of minimising unnecessary pain while preserving the dignity of the condemned prisoners."
"The writ petition is dismissed with the above observation," added the bench.
The apex court's judgment came on a petition filed by senior advocate Rishi Malhotra in 2017, challenging the constitutionality of Section 354(5) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC, now replaced by the BNSS), which provides for hanging till death.
The plea argued that hanging should no longer be used as a mode of execution and alternatives such as lethal injection should be considered. The petitioner said that many countries across the world have already moved away from hanging.
The bench, in its 47-page judgment, said: "The State, even when authorised to take life, cannot do so in a manner that is arbitrary, excessive, or incompatible with human dignity. The method of execution must therefore satisfy the constitutional requirements that it minimises suffering and preserves, to the greatest extent possible, the inherent dignity of the condemned."
The bench said when a court of law, upon due adjudication, imposes a sentence of death for a crime, the state, through its constitutional machinery, is called upon to carry out a punishment of the gravest nature, one that, once executed, is incapable of being undone.
The bench said if an error occurs, whether in the process or the proportionality of punishment, the consequences cannot be undone.
"It is this final and irreversible character of the death penalty that has placed it at the centre of continuing debate in constitutional law, criminal jurisprudence and moral philosophy, both in India and across jurisdictions," added the bench.
The bench said in India, the question of legality of capital punishment has been examined through the prism of constitutional scrutiny, beginning with a decision of the top court that affirmed that the death penalty did not violate the guarantees under Articles 14, 19, or 21 of the Constitution, provided it was imposed upon conclusion of a lawful trial with robust procedural safeguards.
The bench said that in the pre-colonial period, the administration of criminal punishment across the country was neither uniform nor governed by any codified legal standard.
The bench said while the Indian Penal Code, 1860, provided the legal authority to impose the death penalty, it was the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1861, that first established ‘hanging by the neck’ as the sole method to carry it out.
The bench said the legal mechanism for execution remains unchanged across more than a century and a half of statutory progressions.
The bench said in May 2023, the court was informed that the government was considering constituting an expert committee to examine the issues raised in these proceedings.
“However, no further update has been provided regarding the constitution of any such committee. Even in the written submissions filed on behalf of the Union of India, there is no indication that any such committee has in fact been constituted,” the bench noted.
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