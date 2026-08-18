ETV Bharat / bharat

Supreme Court Rejects Ban On Hanging But Urges Expert Review Of Execution Methods

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a petition to outlaw hanging and replace it with a less painful method, but left the door open for reforms.

While delivering the judgement, the apex court made it clear that its ruling does not prevent the Centre from commissioning an expert review — drawing on law, forensic medicine, neuroscience and criminology — to examine whether an alternative execution method would better minimise unnecessary pain while preserving the dignity of the condemned.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta.

Justice Mehta, pronouncing the judgment, said, "We are not persuaded that a case has been made out for referring the decision of the three-judge bench (in Dina) to a larger bench for reconsideration of the constitutional validity of Sections 354 of the CrPC/ 393(5) of the BNSS (provisions dealing with death penalty by hanging)."

Justice Mehta clarified that the dismissal does not prevent future challenges to hanging if new scientific or medical evidence emerges showing that the basis of the earlier Dina judgment has been overturned by subsequent developments.

"We want to clarify that dismissal of the present writ petition must not be misunderstood as foreclosing future constitutional scrutiny, should compelling scientific, medical, or empirical evidence emerge demonstrating that the factual and scientific basis on which the decision in Dina proceeded has been materially displaced by subsequent developments," he stated.

The bench said Constitution interpretation is organic and must remain responsive both to the evolution of constitutional opinion and to advances in scientific knowledge.

The bench further observed that "nothing contained in this judgment shall preclude the Union government should it consider it appropriate from undertaking a comprehensive review of the existing method of execution through an expert body comprising specialists in law, forensic medicine, neuroscience, criminology, and allied disciplines with a view to examine whether any alternative method of execution better serves the constitutional objective of minimising unnecessary pain while preserving the dignity of the condemned prisoners."

"The writ petition is dismissed with the above observation," added the bench.

The apex court's judgment came on a petition filed by senior advocate Rishi Malhotra in 2017, challenging the constitutionality of Section 354(5) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC, now replaced by the BNSS), which provides for hanging till death.

The plea argued that hanging should no longer be used as a mode of execution and alternatives such as lethal injection should be considered. The petitioner said that many countries across the world have already moved away from hanging.