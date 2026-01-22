Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea Of N Vasu In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case
The bench said it is not inclined to grant bail to Vasu and asked him to move before the lower court for relief.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : January 22, 2026 at 7:14 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain the bail plea of former Travancore Devaswom Board president N Vasu in the Sabarimala gold theft case.
The matter came up before a bench led by Justice Dipankar Datta. A counsel, representing Vasu, contended before the bench that Vasu is over 70 years and he has been in jail for over 70 days.
Advocate C K Sasi represented the Kerala government before the bench. According to a counsel familiar with the development, the bench said it is not inclined to grant bail to Vasu and asked him to move before the lower court for relief.
On January 5, in a setback for KP Shankardas, a former member of the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the apex court had declined to expunge remarks made by the Kerala High Court in the Sabarimala gold theft case. The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Justice Dipankar Datta.
The bench said Shankardas, who had signed the minutes of meeting of the Devaswom Board, cannot evade responsibility in the theft case. The bench orally observed that he did not even spare God. The bench declined to expunge five paragraphs from the judgment of the Kerala High Court. The bench said there is no reason to interfere with the observations of the high court at this stage.
