Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea Of N Vasu In Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined to entertain the bail plea of former Travancore Devaswom Board president N Vasu in the Sabarimala gold theft case.

The matter came up before a bench led by Justice Dipankar Datta. A counsel, representing Vasu, contended before the bench that Vasu is over 70 years and he has been in jail for over 70 days.

Advocate C K Sasi represented the Kerala government before the bench. According to a counsel familiar with the development, the bench said it is not inclined to grant bail to Vasu and asked him to move before the lower court for relief.