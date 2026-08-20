ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Rejects 1978 ‘Industry’ Expansion for 2020 Code

New Delhi: By a 6:3 majority, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that its labour‑friendly 1978 interpretation of ‘industry’ will not guide the reading of the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, marking a decisive shift in labour jurisprudence.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices B V Nagarathna, P S Narasimha, Dipankar Datta, Ujjal Bhuyan, Satish Chandra Sharma, Joymalya Bagchi, Alok Aradhe and Vipul M Pancholi had reserved its judgment in the matter in March.

On February 21, 1978, a seven‑judge bench redefined the scope of ‘industry’ while hearing the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board case. Its expansive ruling extended the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 to millions of employees in hospitals, schools, clubs, and welfare departments.

Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer’s 1978 judgment laid down the ‘triple test’ for defining an industry. It held that any systematic activity involving employer‑employee cooperation in producing or distributing goods and services would qualify, extending statutory protection to workers across diverse sectors.

Today, the nine-judge bench headed by the CJI, by a majority verdict, held that the reference seeking reconsideration of a 1978 judgment by a seven-judge bench on the definition of "industry" was validly made.

The CJI authored the majority verdict for himself and justices Satish Chandra Sharma, Alok Aradhe and Vipul M Pancholi. It made clear that the "triple test", evolved in the 1978 judgment, to ascertain what constitutes an "industry" will remain valid.