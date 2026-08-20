SC Rejects 1978 ‘Industry’ Expansion for 2020 Code
The nine-judge bench ruled that the 1978 interpretation of industry will not guide the reading of the Industrial Relations Code, 2020.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : August 20, 2026 at 1:39 PM IST
New Delhi: By a 6:3 majority, the Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that its labour‑friendly 1978 interpretation of ‘industry’ will not guide the reading of the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, marking a decisive shift in labour jurisprudence.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices B V Nagarathna, P S Narasimha, Dipankar Datta, Ujjal Bhuyan, Satish Chandra Sharma, Joymalya Bagchi, Alok Aradhe and Vipul M Pancholi had reserved its judgment in the matter in March.
On February 21, 1978, a seven‑judge bench redefined the scope of ‘industry’ while hearing the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board case. Its expansive ruling extended the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947 to millions of employees in hospitals, schools, clubs, and welfare departments.
Justice V.R. Krishna Iyer’s 1978 judgment laid down the ‘triple test’ for defining an industry. It held that any systematic activity involving employer‑employee cooperation in producing or distributing goods and services would qualify, extending statutory protection to workers across diverse sectors.
Today, the nine-judge bench headed by the CJI, by a majority verdict, held that the reference seeking reconsideration of a 1978 judgment by a seven-judge bench on the definition of "industry" was validly made.
The CJI authored the majority verdict for himself and justices Satish Chandra Sharma, Alok Aradhe and Vipul M Pancholi. It made clear that the "triple test", evolved in the 1978 judgment, to ascertain what constitutes an "industry" will remain valid.
The majority verdict said it will not apply to the 2020 Code and any fresh case under the new law will be adjudicated on the basis of its facts and the context. However, the "triple test" will be applied in labour-related pending cases lodged under the now-repealed 1947 ID Act.
Justices P S Narasimha and Joymalya Bagchi penned separate verdicts, broadly agreeing with the majority judgment of the CJI. They held that the reference seeking reconsideration of the 1978 verdict on the definition of the term "industry" was valid.
The CJI said that the majority held the reference is valid and we have made it abundantly clear that the ruling will apply prospectively and pending matters (under the 1947 ID Act) will be adjudicated according to the triple test definition from the Bangalore Water Supply (1978 judgment). Justice Nagarathna held that the 1978 verdict was correct and there was no need to refer it for reconsideration.
Justices B V Nagarathna, Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan dissented from the majority verdict, particularly on the issue of maintainability of reference made to the nine-judge bench.
The nine-judge bench agreed that since the 1947 Act has now been repealed and a new law has come into being, the matter has become an academic exercise.
The CJI said principles laid down in the 1978 verdict shall not be considered a sweeping anchor for the interpretation of the 2020 Act, and its interpretation will be considered independently. The apex court in February formulated the broad issues to be adjudicated by the nine-judge bench.
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