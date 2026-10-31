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Supreme Court Registers Plea Seeking Contempt Action Against Kerala Congress Over Post Targeting CJI

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Supreme Court Judge Vikram Nath during the inaugural event of the 60th anniversary celebration of the Delhi High Court at DHC Auditorium, in New Delhi on Friday. ( ANI )

By Sumit Saxena 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has registered a writ petition based on a complaint seeking contempt action against the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) over a social media post targeting Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.

According to the apex court’s website, the complaint, written to the CJI by advocate Vineet Jindal on October 13, was registered as a writ petition on October 30. As per the website, the matter is likely to be listed for hearing on November 6. The respondent is the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee.

The controversial post against the CJI appeared on the official X handle of Congress Kerala on October 12. It read, "Dear Surya Kant, if law and order is not your domain, resign now. We will find your replacement who can handle it." Later, the post was deleted. Jindal’s letter said, "The office of the Chief Justice of India is a constitutional judicial office and cannot be treated as one whose continuance is subject to the approval or displeasure of any political organisation." "That the right to freedom of speech and expression includes the right to criticise judicial decisions, observations and institutional conduct within the limits prescribed by the Constitution and applicable law. However, legitimate criticism must be distinguished from conduct that may undermine the authority of the Court or interfere with the administration of justice," it added.