Supreme Court Registers Plea Seeking Contempt Action Against Kerala Congress Over Post Targeting CJI
The controversial post against the Chief Justice of India appeared on the official X handle of Congress Kerala on October 12.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 31, 2026 at 5:24 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court has registered a writ petition based on a complaint seeking contempt action against the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) over a social media post targeting Chief Justice of India Surya Kant.
According to the apex court’s website, the complaint, written to the CJI by advocate Vineet Jindal on October 13, was registered as a writ petition on October 30. As per the website, the matter is likely to be listed for hearing on November 6. The respondent is the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee.
The controversial post against the CJI appeared on the official X handle of Congress Kerala on October 12. It read, "Dear Surya Kant, if law and order is not your domain, resign now. We will find your replacement who can handle it." Later, the post was deleted.
Jindal’s letter said, "The office of the Chief Justice of India is a constitutional judicial office and cannot be treated as one whose continuance is subject to the approval or displeasure of any political organisation."
"That the right to freedom of speech and expression includes the right to criticise judicial decisions, observations and institutional conduct within the limits prescribed by the Constitution and applicable law. However, legitimate criticism must be distinguished from conduct that may undermine the authority of the Court or interfere with the administration of justice," it added.
The letter said the statement, having been published by a political organisation through a public social-media platform and directed at the holder of the highest judicial office in the country, raises a question. "Whether, when examined in its complete factual and legal context, it remains within the bounds of permissible political criticism or warrants consideration under the law relating to criminal contempt of court," it said.
Jindal said he also wants to bring to the attention of the Chief Justice of India the reported political demonstration and slogan-shouting by Congress leaders and other opposition leaders in connection with the Supreme Court premises on 12 October 2026, reportedly involving Rahul Gandhi and other political functionaries.
However, Jindal added a caveat. “The mere holding of a peaceful demonstration, the raising of political slogans at a lawful location or the presence of political leaders in the vicinity of the Supreme Court does not, by itself, establish contempt of court or any other offence," added the letter. This development comes days after the KPCC tendered an unconditional apology to the CJI.
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