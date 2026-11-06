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'Not A Good Case...': SC Refuses To Suspend Journalist Tarun Tejpal's Sentence In 2013 Rape Case

Etv Bharat ( Etv Bharat )

By Sumit Saxena 1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to suspend the 10-year sentence awarded to former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal in the 2013 rape case, dismissing his application seeking suspension of sentence.

A bench headed by Justice MM Sundresh observed, "We do not find it is a good case to grant suspension of sentence… Prima facie view we are not inclined to suspend the sentence."

On a prima facie consideration of the evidence, particularly the reference to Tejpal's emails and messages, the bench said no case was made out for suspension of the sentence. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for Tejpal, while Solicitor General Tushar Mehta represented the Goa government.