SC Refuses To Stay Rajasthan Cricket Association Election, Bars Result Declaration
Amid women’s representation issues raised by the petitioner, the bench directed that the poll result shall not be declared
By PTI
Published : September 29, 2026 at 2:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court refused on Tuesday to stay the Rajasthan Cricket Association election scheduled for the day, but directed that the poll result shall not be declared.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the order while hearing a plea filed by a former woman cricketer, who said there was neither a single female voter nor candidate in the election. The petitioner sought a stay on the election.
"Having regard to the issues raised by the petitioner, especially of women's representation in the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA), we direct that the election, which is scheduled to take place today, will take place. However, the result shall not be declared," the bench said.
The top court asked the Rajasthan High Court to decide a plea pending before it related to the non-holding of the state cricket association's election. The Supreme Court bench was informed that the election was to commence at 11.30 am on Tuesday and the result was scheduled to be declared later in the day.
Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, who appeared for the petitioner, argued that no woman was allowed to contest the RCA election.
While seeking a stay on the election, the petitioner said the plea be tagged with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) matter, which is pending in the apex court.
During the hearing, when the bench showed disinclination to stay the election, Guruswamy said the poll result can be placed in a sealed cover. The counsel for the Rajasthan government said the high court has appointed an administrator for the Rajasthan Cricket Association.
While hearing the pending plea in July, the high court had appointed the additional chief secretary of the Rajasthan government's home department as administrator of the Rajasthan Cricket Association. It had said that all district cricket associations would be under the supervision of the administrator until the regular committee is formed.
The apex court requested the high court to endeavour to decide the matter pending there. It also granted liberty to the petitioner to move an application in the pending BCCI matter in the apex court.
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