ETV Bharat / bharat

SC Refuses To Stay Rajasthan Cricket Association Election, Bars Result Declaration

New Delhi: The Supreme Court refused on Tuesday to stay the Rajasthan Cricket Association election scheduled for the day, but directed that the poll result shall not be declared.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana passed the order while hearing a plea filed by a former woman cricketer, who said there was neither a single female voter nor candidate in the election. The petitioner sought a stay on the election.

"Having regard to the issues raised by the petitioner, especially of women's representation in the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA), we direct that the election, which is scheduled to take place today, will take place. However, the result shall not be declared," the bench said.

The top court asked the Rajasthan High Court to decide a plea pending before it related to the non-holding of the state cricket association's election. The Supreme Court bench was informed that the election was to commence at 11.30 am on Tuesday and the result was scheduled to be declared later in the day.

Senior advocate Menaka Guruswamy, who appeared for the petitioner, argued that no woman was allowed to contest the RCA election.

While seeking a stay on the election, the petitioner said the plea be tagged with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) matter, which is pending in the apex court.